Executive shares a sample image from the 200MP sensor on the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

The first smartphone with a 200MP camera sensor is expected to be the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (AKA Moto X30 Pro) which could be introduced later this month. The flagship should have a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and FHD + resolution. The phone is said to be available with up to 12GB of memory and possibly 512GB of storage.

Besides the 200MP camera sensor, the matrix on the back is supposed to include a 50MP sensor and a 12MP sensor although the phone likely won’t have a very wide option. The battery is rumored to weigh 4,500 mAh and can be charged at 125 watts when charging with a wire, and 50 watts when using wireless charging. Under the hood, Qualcomm’s best-in-class chipset will be the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

The 200MP camera sensor is arguably the most exciting feature of the device. The Edge 30 Ultra will be the only sports phone Samsung ISOCELL HP1 200MP sensor initially. Focusing on the camera (see what we did there?), Lenovo General Manager Chen Jin went to his Weibo account and posted a sample photo of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

Posted by 91 mobiles , the image shows a colorful flower arrangement photographed at 50 MP (using 4:1 pixel grouping with a 200 MP sensor). With Pixel binning, pixels share information with neighboring pixels. For example, with 4:1 pixel grouping, four pixels share the data they collected to produce a superpixel. This reduces the image resolution from 200MP to 50MP and creates a brighter image with less noise.

Image sample from the 200MP sensor used in the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra See also Xbox Series X console gets a major upgrade

Qin Lin noted that the 4:1 binning technology used in the device is superior to the 9:1 binning used with the 108MP camera found in the Moto G200 released earlier this year.

Great performance, looks and camera; It looks like the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has lived up to the high expectations that this Android flagship phone has right now.