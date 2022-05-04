Exclusive: The next Sonos soundbar will be called the Sonos Ray

The upcoming Sonos soundbar will be marketed as the Sonos Ray, according to internal documents and people familiar with the company’s plans. Expected to cost around $249 and go on sale in a matter of weeks, the Ray will be Sonos’ cheapest speaker to date and will serve as an underpriced entry-level option. packet and the major Arch.

the edge Previously Leak full details and design The new device is the S36 model, known internally by the code name Fury. The images included here are 3D reproductions of original images you have seen the edge.

To get to the lower price, Sonos omitted features like built-in microphones, Dolby Atmos, and HDMI connectivity; Ray also has fewer speakers than the company’s current speakers. However, owners of the more expensive Sonos Arc or Beam will be able to use two beams as rear surround speakers. The woofer is designed to be installed vertically for this, and in the vertical direction, its tilting side drivers will direct Atmos sound toward the ceiling more effectively.

When used alone, Ray will support Dolby Digital audio and can be expanded to a 5.1 setup if you pair it with other Sonos speakers. Connects to TVs via an optical cable. The speaker lacks built-in mics for voice control, but owners will be able to bring their own voice assistant since the Sonos platform is compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Nest speakers.

Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos, previously stated that the company aims to introduce at least two new products each calendar year. Other devices in the pipeline for a possible release in 2022 include a smaller, more affordable subwoofer and long-rumored Sonos wireless headphones.

The company has not yet officially announced the Sonos Ray and declined to comment for this story.