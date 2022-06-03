EXCLUSIVE: EU deal on a single mobile phone charging port on June 7 likely to be a setback for Apple

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union countries and European Union lawmakers are set to agree on a common charging port for mobile phones, tablets and headphones on June 7 when they meet to discuss a proposal that has been criticized by Apple. (AAPL.O)said people familiar with the matter.

The proposal for a single portable charging port was first brought up by the European Commission over a decade ago after iPhone and Android users complained of having to use different chargers for their phones.

The former is charged from a Lightning cable while Android devices are powered using USB-C connectors.

And the people said that the tripartite next Tuesday will be the second and most likely the last between the European Union countries and the European Union legislators on this subject, which is an indication of a strong impetus for the completion of an agreement.

Outstanding issues include extending the proposal to laptops, a key requirement by EU lawmakers likely to affect Samsung (005930.KS) and Huawei [RIC:RIC:HWT.UL] And other hardware makers, People said.

EU lawmakers also want wireless charging systems to be included to be harmonized by 2025 while EU countries and the Commission want a longer lead period for technical reasons.

Apple was not immediately available for comment. She previously said that inappropriate use of old international standards stifled innovation and that forcing users to change to new chargers could lead to a mountain of e-waste.

