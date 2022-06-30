redesigned MacBook Air with all-new m 2 Apple’s silicon chip will be available to customers starting Friday, July 15. Mac rumors I learned from the retail source.



The new MacBook Air was announced and previewed during WWDC earlier this month, with Apple announcing that availability will begin in July. ‌MacBook Air‌ features a redesigned chassis that’s thinner and lighter than the previous model. Thanks to the ‌M2‌ chip, the MacBook Air‌ has a battery life of up to 18 hours, according to Apple. With a launch planned for July 15, pre-orders can be expected to start running on Friday, July 8.

Pricing for the new ‌MacBook Air‌ starts at $1,199, and the top configuration costs $2,499. The previous M1-powered MacBook Air remains in Apple’s lineup for $999 for customers looking for a cheaper option.