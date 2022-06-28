Ex-Nazi camp guard sentenced to 5 years in prison for Holocaust atrocities

Court spokeswoman Iris Le Clare told CNN that the Neurobene Regional Court had sentenced him on Tuesday.

Le Clare said the trial was a complex process. “It was very difficult to find the appropriate punishment because the acts took place a long time ago, and the perpetrator is already very old. All of this had a mitigating effect on the punishment,” she said.

Le Clare suggested that the sheer number of people who died under the watch of the guard were taken into account. Under German law, people found guilty of murder are usually sentenced to between three and 15 years in prison.

“The ruling is a belated compensation for relatives and a very important sign from Germany,” Christoph Hubner of the Auschwitz International Commission told CNN on Tuesday.

Huebner, who followed the trial, criticized the number of years it took German courts to bring charges. “The wound of relatives can now be treated,” he said.

The convicted man had always denied that he was active in the concentration camp, according to Huebner.

The Central Council of Jews in Germany recognized the ruling. “Even if the defendant has not served his full prison sentence due to his advanced age, the verdict is welcome,” Joseph Schuster, the council’s chair, told CNN.

“Thousands of people who worked in concentration camps kept the killing machinery running,” Schuster said. “They were part of the system, so they should also take responsibility for it.” “It is bittersweet that the defendant denied his activities at that time to the end and showed no remorse.”

The man’s name has not been made public, according to Germany’s privacy laws. The charges included involvement in the shootings of Soviet prisoners of war in 1942, aiding and abetting the killing of prisoners through the use of poisonous gases, as well as the shootings and killings of prisoners by creating and maintaining hostile conditions in the Sachsenhausen camp. .

Sachsenhausen was built by prisoners and opened in 1936. Of the approximately 200,000 prisoners who passed through, about 100,000 are believed to have died there. During World War II, the camp population ranged from 11,000 to 48,000 people.

An estimated 6 million Jews were murdered in Nazi concentration camps during World War II. Hundreds of thousands of Roma, political opponents, homosexuals, and people with physical or educational disabilities were also killed.