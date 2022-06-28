June 28, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Ex-Nazi camp guard sentenced to 5 years in prison for Holocaust atrocities

Ex-Nazi camp guard sentenced to 5 years in prison for Holocaust atrocities

Louie Daves June 28, 2022 2 min read
The man was charged in 2021 with aiding and abetting the “intentionally and premeditated” killing of prisoners at Sachsenhausen prison. concentration camp In Oranienburg, north of Berlin, from January 1942 to February 1945, according to the Prosecutor’s Office in Neuruppin, in the northeastern state of Brandenburg.

Court spokeswoman Iris Le Clare told CNN that the Neurobene Regional Court had sentenced him on Tuesday.

Le Clare said the trial was a complex process. “It was very difficult to find the appropriate punishment because the acts took place a long time ago, and the perpetrator is already very old. All of this had a mitigating effect on the punishment,” she said.

Le Clare suggested that the sheer number of people who died under the watch of the guard were taken into account. Under German law, people found guilty of murder are usually sentenced to between three and 15 years in prison.

“The ruling is a belated compensation for relatives and a very important sign from Germany,” Christoph Hubner of the Auschwitz International Commission told CNN on Tuesday.

Huebner, who followed the trial, criticized the number of years it took German courts to bring charges. “The wound of relatives can now be treated,” he said.

The convicted man had always denied that he was active in the concentration camp, according to Huebner.

The Central Council of Jews in Germany recognized the ruling. “Even if the defendant has not served his full prison sentence due to his advanced age, the verdict is welcome,” Joseph Schuster, the council’s chair, told CNN.

See also  The Biden administration is looking for ways to help Ukrainian refugees rejoin their families in the United States

“Thousands of people who worked in concentration camps kept the killing machinery running,” Schuster said. “They were part of the system, so they should also take responsibility for it.” “It is bittersweet that the defendant denied his activities at that time to the end and showed no remorse.”

The man’s name has not been made public, according to Germany’s privacy laws. The charges included involvement in the shootings of Soviet prisoners of war in 1942, aiding and abetting the killing of prisoners through the use of poisonous gases, as well as the shootings and killings of prisoners by creating and maintaining hostile conditions in the Sachsenhausen camp. .

Sachsenhausen was built by prisoners and opened in 1936. Of the approximately 200,000 prisoners who passed through, about 100,000 are believed to have died there. During World War II, the camp population ranged from 11,000 to 48,000 people.

An estimated 6 million Jews were murdered in Nazi concentration camps during World War II. Hundreds of thousands of Roma, political opponents, homosexuals, and people with physical or educational disabilities were also killed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Iran applies to join China and Russia in the BRICS club

June 28, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

12 people were killed and 251 were injured in a chlorine gas leak at the port of Jordan

June 28, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

Ukraine said that the Russian strike hit the Kremenchug shopping center and there were more than a thousand civilians inside

June 27, 2022 Louie Daves

You may have missed

2 min read

Ex-Nazi camp guard sentenced to 5 years in prison for Holocaust atrocities

June 28, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

The gruesome murder of a tailor is causing tension in West India

June 28, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Buffett’s Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, raises stake to about 16.4%

June 28, 2022 Iris Pearce
4 min read

Actress Marie Mara dies after apparently drowning in the St. Lawrence River in New York

June 28, 2022 Cassandra Kelley