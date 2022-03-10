Everything Apple announced this week: Mac Studio, iPhone SE 3, iPad Air, Studio Display

April rains bring May flowers. But before that, Mars brings apples. This week, the company used its first launch event in 2022 to reveal an updated iPhone SE, a small but powerful Mac Studio, a Mac Studio Display, and an upgraded iPad Air. If you miss the event on Tuesday, you can restore the magic through it Our live blog.
There were some short announcements before Apple showed its products. We learned that Apple TV Plus will add new shows and moviesIncluding MLB Friday Night Baseball With two live games. And iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will be available in A new kind of green.
an Apple
Apple upgraded iPhone SE To use the A15 Bionic, the same chip found in the iPhone 13, as well as 5G. It retains the home button and Touch ID, has better battery life and an improved camera system thanks to the more powerful computing capabilities offered by the chip. It starts at $429 (£419, AU$719), up $30 from before. Pre-orders begin Friday and ship on March 18th.
Read more: Apple announces a new iPhone SE with the A15 Bionic chip
an Apple
The The all-new iPad Air It is the first upgrade to the Air line since 2020, which brings the power of Apple M1 شريحة chip12MP front-facing camera, 5G connectivity, and more, all in a design similar to the fourth-generation iPad Air.
The new iPad Air starts at $599 and pre-orders begin March 11th.
Read more: iPad Air got a late upgrade
Apple / screenshot by Jared DiPane / CNET
The M1 Max has an intermittent connection, which allows Apple to connect two of them to create a file Ultra, giving it double shares of everything – processor core, GPU, etc. It uses high-bandwidth memory and supports up to 128GB, but combined it consumes less power than two separate chips.
The chip for the first time in the new Mac studio, a computer that looks like a double-height Mac Mini, although the basic configuration comes with the M1 Max. Apple has put performance equal to or better than the Mac Pro, which makes it seem like a great option for the majority of creators who don’t really need the Mac Pro expandability.
Packed with ventilation and a large cooling system, the new Mac Studio has six Thunderbolt 4 ports and can power up to four Pro XDR displays. It’ll cost you $1,999 (£1,999, AU$2,499) to start or $3,999 (£3,999, AU$6,099) for the version with Apple’s new M1 Ultra chip. You can order it today and it will ship starting March 18th.
Apple also hinted that there is a file Mac Pro . upgrade Coming, “But that’s for another day.”
an Apple
The 27-inch 5K Retina display has the same iPad profile as the 24-inch iMac. It includes the A13 Bionic chip, the same chip found in the entry-level iPad, so it can handle iPad-like features like the Center Stage via the built-in 12-megapixel webcam, as well as multiple microphones, six speakers, and four USB-C ports, one of which is Thunderbolt . If you want a stand that can raise and lower or a good anti-reflective nano surface screen, it will cost you extra. Base price is $1,599 (£1499, AU$2,499) and you can order it now, available from March 18th.
Read more: Apple introduces the Mac Studio Display Monitor, starting at $1,599
