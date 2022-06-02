Everything announced in Sony’s PlayStation State of Play

PlayStation State of Play is over! In case you missed it, here’s everything that was announced during the stream, including all the trailers (if you were hoping to take a look at God of War Ragnarök, it’s probably no surprise that it didn’t work).

State of Play began with the announcement of one of the worst kept secrets in all video games: the Resident Evil 4 edition. Along with the new promo below, which shows the game playing on PlayStation 5, we’ve got a release date: March 24, 2023. Oh yeah, PSVR2 “content” Also under development. Its story is somewhat reimagined, and it’s also coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S.

The PSVR2 thread continued with a trailer for the PSVR2 version of Resident Evil Village. Lady D in VR? This is Capcom that gives fans what they want. Here is the trailer:

Next up for PSVR2 is The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Ch2:

Hello Games has a PSVR2 version of No Man’s Sky in play:

And as expected, we saw a new trailer for Horizon PSVR2 from Guerrilla and Firesprite, Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla also announced New Game Plus update for Forbidden West released today).

Following the PSVR2 push, Sony briefly shifted focus to the PC, confirming that the PC version of Insomniac’s Spider-Man would be released on August 12, 2022. After that, We also heard confirmation that Miles Morales will follow. Here is the trailer:

The Stray published by Annapurna on July 19, It will also come as part of higher levels of PlayStation Plus.

State of Play showed a movie trailer Survival horror game like Dead Space The Callisto Protocoland we got the release date: December 2, 2022.

From now on, we’ve got a trailer for Rollerdrome, slated for release on August 16th:

Here is a trailer for the animation/dating sim game Eternights, due out in early 2023.

Here’s a big one: State of Play watched Capcom preview Street Fighter 6, which revealed new character Jamie alongside Ryu, Chun-Li and Luke. There’s a glimpse into a battle center, what it’s like to explore a Metro City and a release window for 2023. Capcom later confirmed that PC and Xbox Series X/S versions are on the way as well.

Next up was confirmation that the awesome Tunic will arrive on PlayStation 4 and 5 on September 27.

Here’s a video of the season: A Letter to the Future, coming fall 2022.

The state of play ended with a fanfare: Final Fantasy 16 update! Here’s the new trailer, along with the Summer 2023 issue window.

This is it! What do you think of Sony’s State of Play show? Let us know in the comments below.