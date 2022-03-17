Everything about “Holi”, the festival of colors in India | We go

Holi is a Hindu festival People dance happily with colorful paints celebrated on March 17th and 18th in India and Nepal. This important event is known all over the world and is held to welcome spring, to greet a new beginning and to leave the past behind.

It begins on the last full moon of the month of Balguna, the eleventh month of the calendar between the end of February and the middle of March. The first night, “Holika Dahan” or Choti Holi, is celebrated around a fire to symbolize the victory of good over evil. Different castes, social conditions, religions and ages meet. In addition, there are two legends that celebrate this well-known event today.

Hundreds of Nandakon people spray paint during the Holi festival at the Radha Rani Temple in the village of Barsana in Mathura, India. (Photo: EFE)

Myths Explaining Holi Celebration-

The first is coming around Holika, the evil sister of Hiranyakasipu and the aunt of Prince Prahladhan. She planned to kill her son-in-law, but it did not materialize because the god Prahlada worshiped saved her. The ethic of the story is that good always triumphs over evil. That is why the Holi festival starts in the morning after the fire.

Another legend Radha, Krishna couple, People of different skin color. Krishna asked his mother why she was not in the color of his beloved; So, to not be jealous of Radha’s color, her mother replied that a darker color on her face would be a solution. Thus, the two lovers will be equal. Since then all the lovers have been applying the colors of Holi on their face as Krishna listened to what he said.

– Meaning of colors-

In Hindu festival, it is appreciated that people are tainted with different colors, but they have no color on top because everyone has a meaning. For example, red represents love and fertility, blue is the color of Krishna, yellow is yellow, and green is the sign of spring and new beginning.

Not only that, there is a symbolic myth behind the remembrance of Krishna: the legend says that his skin turned blue because a giant demon named Bhutana poisoned him in his breast milk.

Holi, the festival of colors in India.

Holi powders or gulal powders are natural paints based on turmeric, paste and flower extracts. Then for many years synthetic versions that were harmful to people were used. However, at present various associations are promoting the use of natural gulal made from abandoned petals in temples and shrines.