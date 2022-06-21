Everyone is ready to die on this hill in the first trailer for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2

Although music played a surprisingly important role in the first half of Netflix Stranger Things 4the first volume was not only given to Eddie Monson sick guitar that appeared in The oldest promotions for this season. In the first joke of Stranger Things Volume 2However, the outgoing Hellfire Club King of Hawkins High has finally got his axe in time for an epic battle at the Upside Down.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 Finally revealed the origins Vecna, the insidious presence that has been threatening Hawkins for yearsand proves that Eleven and her friends are truly one of the only groups capable of eliminating the creature as it attempts to enter their world from the Upside Down. In the new trailer, everyone feels pressured when they’re pulled into Hawkins armed with new knowledge about what they’re up against and how great the danger is that Vecna ​​poses. Although Dr. Martin Brenner isn’t sure that Eleven’s newly restored powers are enough for her to take on the first-of-its-kind superman, Vecna’s approach leaves her with no choice but to return to her hometown to confront his head. -on me.

The trailer doesn’t say when and how Eleven will reconnect with her allies this season, but it does show glimpses of all of them venturing into the Upside Down, presumably to defeat Vecna ​​in surrender with The power of Kate Bush’s music. While Max’s cassette player footage suggests she will play a role in eliminating the demon, the focus on Eddie coming across the guitar strongly suggests that when Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 It hits Netflix on July 1st, and the epic battle to battle for it will be a hell of a hell.