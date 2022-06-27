European markets open to close, data, earnings, G-7, Ukraine

London – European shares rose on Monday, continuing the positive trend seen at the end of last week’s trading.

pan europe Stokes 600 The index added 1.1%% in early trading, with core resources jumping 3.7% to lead the gains with all major sectors and stock exchanges entering positive territory.

Regarding the movement of individual stock prices, Dutch tech investor Prosus jumped more than 11% after announcing a plan to gradually sell his 28.9% stake in Chinese software giant Tencent.

Monday’s higher trade comes after the European leading stock index closed 2.6% higher last Friday, marking its best day in more than three months.

But despite the positive end to the trading week, last week was marked by more choppy trading as investors weighed the risks posed by rising inflation and fears of a recession.

Central banks around the world have already taken steps to combat inflation that has been driven by rising energy and food costs, spurred in large part by the war in Ukraine.

The prospect of a further interest rate tightening by central banks has fueled markets concerns and sparked fears of a recession, leading to US Federal Reserve That’s a “possibility”, Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress last week as he emphasized that the central bank is too Firmly committed to lowering inflation.