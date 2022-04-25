European markets as investors react to Macron’s French victory

LONDON – European shares are expected to open sharply lower on Monday as global markets continue to sell off into the new trading week.

United kingdom FTSE index The index is expected to open 94 points lower at 7,533, German Dax 241 points lower at 13901 and France CAC 40 It fell 72 points at 6,509, according to IG data.

Investors in Europe will also digest the expected outcome of the French presidential election on Monday, and keep an eye on the latest developments in Ukraine.

French Emmanuel Macron Looks like he will comfortably beat rival Marine Le Pen in Sunday’s electionand securing a second term as president is on his pro-business and pro-EU agenda.

Official results Centrist Macron of La Republique En Marche showed a 58.5% gain in the second and final round of voting. Le Pen of the nationalist and far-right National Rally party received nearly 42% of the vote.