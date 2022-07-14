EU raises inflation forecast to 8.3% as Ukraine war pushes prices up

The European economy is not seen entering a recession this year, according to the European Commission, but some economists have a different opinion.

Inflation will reach 7.6% in the eurozone and 8.3% in Europe this year, according to revised forecasts, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine put dampers on the region’s economies.

Thursday’s forecast from the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, comes as markets watch inflation prints closely. in the United States , CPI rose 9.1% year-on-year in Juneaccording to numbers released on Wednesday – came in much higher than economists had expected.

Concerns about price hikes to record levels are also spreading in Europe, where the latest reading showed inflation reached a level It recorded a growth rate of 8.6% in the Eurozone in June.

The situation increases pressure both on national governments, which are trying to limit the impact of price hikes on households, and european central bank, who is scheduled to meet next week.

Back in May, the European Commission said it expects eurozone inflation to reach 6.1% in 2022, before declining to 2.7% in 2023. Now, both forecasts have been revised to 7.6% and 4%, respectively.

For Europe as a whole, inflation expectations have been revised from 6.8% in 2022 and 3.2% in 2023, to 8.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

“Moscow’s actions are disrupting energy and grain supplies, raising prices and eroding confidence,” European Economics Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said in a statement.