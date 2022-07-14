EU raises inflation forecast to 8.3% as Ukraine war pushes prices up

The European economy is not seen entering a recession this year, according to the European Commission, but some economists have a different opinion.
Europa Press News | Europa Press | Getty Images
Inflation will reach 7.6% in the eurozone and 8.3% in Europe this year, according to revised forecasts, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine put dampers on the region’s economies.
Thursday’s forecast from the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, comes as markets watch inflation prints closely. in the United States , CPI rose 9.1% year-on-year in Juneaccording to numbers released on Wednesday – came in much higher than economists had expected.
Concerns about price hikes to record levels are also spreading in Europe, where the latest reading showed inflation reached a level It recorded a growth rate of 8.6% in the Eurozone in June.
The situation increases pressure both on national governments, which are trying to limit the impact of price hikes on households, and european central bank, who is scheduled to meet next week.
Back in May, the European Commission said it expects eurozone inflation to reach 6.1% in 2022, before declining to 2.7% in 2023. Now, both forecasts have been revised to 7.6% and 4%, respectively.
For Europe as a whole, inflation expectations have been revised from 6.8% in 2022 and 3.2% in 2023, to 8.3% and 4.6%, respectively.
“Moscow’s actions are disrupting energy and grain supplies, raising prices and eroding confidence,” European Economics Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said in a statement.
He added, “Record inflation is now expected to peak later this year and decline gradually in 2023. With the course of the war and the reliability of gas supplies unknown, these forecasts are subject to a high risk of uncertainty and regression.”
European officials fear a Complete shutdown of gas supplies from Russia. Although the bloc has been gradually reducing its purchases of Russian gas, these imports remain an important source of energy for the bloc – most notably for sectors that use gas as a raw material, such as the chemical sector.
Pipeline operator Nord Stream AG confirmed earlier this week that Maintenance work in Nord Stream 1 Work is in progress until July 21. The pipeline is critical to transporting Russian gas to Germany and beyond, but there are concerns that flows will not return to normal levels after the works are completed.
lower growth prospects
The committee also revised most of its growth forecasts in its summer economic forecast published Thursday.
In May, it said it expected a growth rate of 2.7% this year and 2.3% next year for both the European Union and the eurozone.
Now, you now expect the European economy to grow by 1.5% next year, while the Eurozone is expected to spend 2.6% in 2022 and 1.4% in 2023.
Europe was very difficult due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. At the start of the year, some expected the eurozone to grow more than 4% – faster than the US.
However, tough sanctions on Russia, cuts in natural gas flows, major food supply chain issues and a slew of other factors have shaken up the bloc’s economic prospects.
Many economists are pricing in a file recession in the eurozone Either later this year or 2023, but – for now at least – European officials refuse to talk about the possibility of a recession.
