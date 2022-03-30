Eric Church cancels San Antonio concert to attend North Carolina Duke basketball game

Country music star Eric Church is trading shades of Carolina blue this weekend.

Church announced that his upcoming concert in Texas was canceled at the last minute so he could see the North Carolina Tar Heels No. 8 shoe at the NCAA Championships on April 2.

The Tar Heels are set to face contender No. 2 Duke in the Final Four.

at Message on TicketmasterThe 44-year-old musician explained to his fan club, Church Choir, that he would be in New Orleans to cheer on Tar Heel alongside his family.

“As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke compete over the years,” Church said. “But having them in the Final Four for the first time in NCAA history is the dream of any sports fanatic,” Church said.

Eric Church canceled an upcoming concert in San Antonio due to the University of North Carolina basketball team playing in Final Four. Getty Images for ACM

Church was expected to perform at AT&T Center as part of “The Gather Again Tour” on the evening of the Big Tar Heels – the tour’s only stop in San Antonio. The concert has since been listed as ‘Cancelled’ on The place’s website.

“This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked a choir to do: give up plans for Saturday night with us so I can spend this moment with my family and the sports community,” Church said, defending the cancellation.

Country music singer Eric Church watches the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils in 2018. Getty Images

Eric Church, a loyal fan of the North Carolina Tar Heels, celebrates on the field after the Tar Heels football game in 2019. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“However, the same kind of passion felt by the people filling the seats at our concerts is what makes us want to be part of an audience at a game of this importance.”

Church, a North Carolina native, is routinely found courtside or on the sidelines during Tar Heels basketball and football games. Travel to Philadelphia last weekend The Tar Heels also booked their ticket to New Orleans.

He thanked fans for letting him go to the game before the late Tar Heels basketball announcer Woody Durham quotes, “Go where you go and do what you do.”

AT&T Center offer refunds to ticket holders. However, Church fans expressed their disappointment about the cancellation days before the show.

“Eric Church canceled his party in San Antonio at the basketball game and we’re supposed to be cool with it?” one fan wrote on twitter. “Get a DVR and go to DukeMBB.”

I’ve made many trips out of town to go see him. mixed feelings. I appreciate his passion for his team but I wouldn’t lie too much. Dude didn’t even reschedule. just canceled” Another disappointed fan said.

Church did not address the canceled performance on social media.

The Tar Heels, in attendance at the church, will go out against Duke at 8:49 EST at the Caesars Superdome.