Epic donates two weeks of Fortnite proceeds to Ukraine relief

new season It is an electronic game It is launched today, and Developer Epic will donate all proceeds from the first two weeks to humanitarian efforts related to Ukraine. The action will run from March 20 through April 3, and will include all “real money purchases” in the game, which means buying V-bucks, subscriptions, gifted battle tickets and some cosmetic packages. (Epic notes that “Use V-Bucks in It is an electronic game They will not be included as these are not real money purchases.) They will also include retail gift card purchases as long as they are redeemed within the two-week window.

As part of this effort, Microsoft will also “allocate its net proceeds to It is an electronic game During this time, so that we can provide more help to the people of Ukraine.” The money will be donated to a few different organizations, which include Direct Relief, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the United Nations Children’s Fund and the World Food Program. The developer says it will add more of supported organizations “in the coming weeks”.

Epic says it will send the money to these organizations “as soon as possible. We are not waiting for the actual money to arrive from our platform and payment partners, which may take some time depending on how the transaction is processed. When the transactions are reported, we will record them and send the money to humanitarian organizations in within days.”

This news comes as other gaming-related efforts have successfully raised millions of dollars for humanitarian relief in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A collection of indie games on Itch.io It raised over $6 million earlier this month, and Humble package focused on Ukraine It has already exceeded 9 million dollars.

The new season of It is an electronic game Starts later today, and follows Dramatic event that started Whole new chapter last December.