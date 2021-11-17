Environment: Emergency in New Delhi due to serious pollution following allegations that India has “diluted” the climate change agreement.

Draft

Toxic fog has been suffocating New Delhi since Diwali, one of India’s most important dates and the “Festival of Lights” was celebrated on November 4.

Authorities in the Indian capital were forced to resign this Wednesday All schools and universities should be closed indefinitely As the amount of air pollution decreases.

Apart from transport and safety related projects, construction work has also been banned till November 21.

And Only five are allowed to operate 11 floors From Energy production From coal Is in the city.

Emergency has been recorded Within a week, India was accused of “diluting” the Glasgow climate agreement.

Image source, Getty Images Title, The sky in India will never be blue.

The agreement, an ambitious effort to control rising temperatures on the planet, was signed on Saturday by nearly 200 countries participating in COP26. Coal It ended up disappearing.

The document states that coal is the main source of global warming and promises to reduce its use.

But India, with the support of China, watered down this pledge. There was a specific request Change the phrase “gradual exit” in the document to “Reading”.

For this reason, COP26 Chairman Alok Sharma described the deal as a “weak victory” and urged China and India to “justify” their actions in front of countries most vulnerable to the effects of global warming.

There is concern that some large emerging economies, such as India and China, may use this rule to avoid renewing their plans next year.

Uncontrolled positions

Four days after the contract was signed, PM2.5 levels in New Delhi, The Small particles that can clog the lungs, They are far more than the safety guidelines set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Many parts of the city have recorded near or more statistics For 400 on Tuesday, it was classified as “serious”.

A number between zero and 50 is “good” and a number between 51 and 100 is “satisfactory” according to the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Some schools were closed last week due to pollution.

Due to this the New Delhi government has already announced that it is considering closing to improve air quality Dense clouds of poisonous fog surrounded the city.

Image source, Getty Images

Vehicle and industrial emissions are a combination of factors such as dust and weather patterns New Delhi is the most polluted capital in the world.

During the winter months, the air becomes particularly toxic when farmers in the city’s neighboring states burn crop forests.

At the same time fireworks exploding during the Deepavali festival worsens the air quality.

Lack of air also plays an important role because pollutants are trapped in the lower atmosphere.

A Sense of Teja Wu: Geeta Pandey, BBC News, Delhi

Every year as winter approaches, there is a feeling Already seen For those of us living in New Delhi.

The affluent among us rush to buy expensive air purifiers.

Breathing becomes dangerous in New Delhi.

The city continues to top the list of “most polluted capitals in the world”, this time we started Check out the applications that tell us frantically Which is that Air quality at all times.

Smaller particles, PM2.5 and PM10, are slightly larger particles that can damage the lungs in small amounts of air, exacerbating a variety of health problems, including cancer and various heart problems, but are still very harmful.

PM2.5 levels below 50 are considered “good” and below 100 are considered “satisfactory”.

At the time of this release, New Delhi is recording 363. In some areas it is close to 400. In the suburbs of Noida, it is almost 500.

Every year when the air is cloudy, the Supreme Court of India calls the state and central governments and asks them what they plan to do to clean the air.

On Tuesday, after a call from the court, Authorities took some action.

But these measurements How to put band-aid on a gunshot wound– Tried in the past and did not help improve city air quality in the long run.

Experts say The country’s leaders need drastic measures that are not a priority to clean the air.

They warn that at the beginning of winter next year, we will return to where we are now.

Image source, Getty Images Title, A vehicle-mounted anti-Ismog cannon sprays water into the atmosphere to reduce dust pollution.

After the hearing, the New Delhi Air Quality Management Authority called a meeting and they announced what those emergency measures were.

Other decisions announced by the committee include Trucks are prohibited from entering To the cityUntil November 21st, Except for carrying basic items.

They were also not allowed to visit neighboring states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Image source, Getty Images Title, Air quality in New Delhi has been “severe” to “dangerous” for several days.

The panel ordered New Delhi and other states to “encourage” companies to allow it 50% of your employees work from home During vehicle emission and dust reduction.

The problem of Not just pollution in India Capital.

Indian cities usually dominate pollution and global rankings Polluted air kills more than a million people every year, According to a report by the Energy Policy Institute of the American Research Council of the University of Chicago (EPIC).

According to the agency, northern India “breathes pollution levels.” 10 times Tall That From Nowhere else in the world“And, over time, these high levels have spread to other parts of the country.