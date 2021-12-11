December 11, 2021

Great Indian Mutiny

Environment: Emergency in New Delhi due to serious pollution following allegations that India has “diluted” the climate change agreement.

Byron Rodgers December 11, 2021
  BBC News World



Toxic fog is suffocating in New Delhi since the November 4 celebration of Diwali, one of India’s most important dates, the “Festival of Lights”.

Authorities in the Indian capital were forced to resign this Wednesday All schools and universities should be closed indefinitely As the amount of air pollution decreases.

Apart from transport and safety related projects, construction work has also been banned till November 21. Y Only five are allowed to operate 11 floors From Energy production From coal Is in the city.

Emergency has been recorded Within a week, India was accused of “diluting” the Glasgow climate agreement.

