Entourage creator Doug Ellen gets stuck in Will Smith’s Oscar controversy

While Hollywood is still treating Will Smith as he slaps Chris Rock live at the Academy Awards, Entourage creator Doug Ellin is studying the controversy.

The 53-year-old writer and producer spoke about the controversy with TMZwhere he pulled no punches, calling Smith a “classic narcissist.”

He also added that he did not believe that Oscar presenter Chris Rock had learned that Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, had autoimmune alopecia areata that led to her hair loss.

Talk: While Hollywood is still treating Will Smith slap live Chris Rock at the Oscars, Entourage creator Doug Ellin examines the controversy

Narcissist: The 53-year-old writer and producer spoke out about the controversy with TMZ, pulling no punches, calling Smith a “classic narcissist”

Elaine made it clear that he didn’t think Chris Rock did anything wrong, adding, “Chris Rock did his job, whether you liked his joke or not.”

He also admitted that he initially thought it was ‘fake’, adding, ‘I’m watching this thing, and I don’t know what the hell is going on, and the sound goes off and I think something very strange is going on.

The writer and director added that he is “trying to be careful in 2022, because mental health is a real thing,” adding that Smith “needs help.”

No Embarrassment: Ellen made it clear that he didn’t think Chris Rock did anything wrong, adding, “Chris Rock did his job, whether you liked his joke or not.”

Help: The writer and director added that he’s “trying to be careful in 2022, because mental health is a real thing,” adding that Smith, “needs help.” See also Will Smith wins Best Actor Oscar for King Richard | Oscar Awards 2022

“If you get out of hand at the Oscars on the biggest night of your career, something is seriously wrong,” added Eileen.

He also admitted that he didn’t know that Jada Pinkett Smith had hair loss, and believes Chris Rock didn’t know about it either.

“Chris Rock is one of the greatest comedians of the last 100 years and this show is the Oscars that celebrates artistic expression…and you basically have Will Smith trying to cancel it outright,” said Eileen.

Out of Control: “If you get out of control at the Oscars on the biggest night of your career, something is seriously wrong,” added Elaine.

I DON’T KNOW: He also admitted he didn’t know that Jada Pinkett Smith had hair loss, and thinks Chris Rock wasn’t aware of it either

He added that Smith is 6’3″ and has trained to fight for his role in Ali, and “hit 60-year-old Chris Rock,” even though Rock’s actual age is 57.

Ellen also mentioned that Rock, “by the way, didn’t move,” adding that he was “a bit shocked that Will Smith didn’t bring him back a bit.”

He also called the academy, saying he found it, “terrifying” that they “sit there” and do nothing, and then, minutes later, “give him a warm welcome…the whole thing is terrifying to me.”

Training: He added that Smith is 6’3″ and has trained to fight for his role in Ali and “hit 60-year-old Chris Rock,” even though Rock’s actual age is 57.

See also 'True Detective' Season 4 in the Works at HBO With Barry Jenkins - The Hollywood Reporter Shocked: Ellen also mentioned that Rock, “by the way, didn’t move,” adding that he was “a little shocked that Will Smith didn’t put him back a little bit.”

When asked why Smith got the pass he did, Ellen stated that it was, “a foregone conclusion that he was winning an Academy Award,” for his performance in King Richard, which he had already won Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, BAFTA and other awards for .

“I don’t condone any behavior,” said Elaine, “but I think they were so stunned by what had happened, and no one knew what the hell they should do.”

He added that if a lesser known person had slapped someone on live TV like “a cinematographer or make-up artist, they would have arrested him on the spot or got him out of there”.

Synopsis: When Elaine was asked why Smith got his pass, she stated that it was, “a foregone conclusion that he was winning an Academy Award” for his performance in King Richard, for which he had already won a Golden Globe, on screen. Actors Guild, BAFTA and other awards for

Surprised: “I don’t condone any behavior, but I think they were so stunned by what happened, nobody knows what the hell they’re going to do,” said Eileen.

Just minutes after the slap, Smith actually won Best Actor for King Richard, as he struggled through an awkward acceptance speech.

I think his speech was worse. The speech was worse than the slap, this invader bull**t about, “I’m a protector of people and a lover of people.” Chris Rock was standing with his hands behind his back, and a man twice his size slapped him in the face at the Oscars.

The slap happened before Rock presented the award for Best Documentary Feature, which Questlove won for his critically acclaimed Summer of Soul, with Ellin stating that it was “tragic” that his amazing speech was largely forgotten.

Awkward: Just minutes after the slap, Smith actually won Best Actor for King Richard, as he struggled with an awkward acceptance speech

Tragic: The slap happened before Rock presented the award for Best Documentary, which Questlove won for his critically acclaimed Summer of Soul, with Ellin stating that it was “tragic” that his stunning speech was largely forgotten.

Questlove gave this wonderful speech about a movie far more important than King Richard. This movie, Summer of Soul, is a really important documentary and it gave Questlove a great speech that no one was listening to,” said Elaine.

As stated by CODA star Troy Kotsur, who became the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award, adding, “Nobody thinks about it.”

“I think it was really said and he’s a classic narcissist who made the whole thing about himself and no one else,” concluded Eileen.