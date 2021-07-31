LONDON (AFP) – England founder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the domestic Test series against India next week due to “indefinite retirement from cricket”.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Friday that “Stokes has made his mental well-being a priority and wanted to rest his left index finger, and he has not fully recovered since returning to competitive cricket” earlier this month.

“The European Central Bank fully supports Penn’s decision. We will continue to help him out of the game this time.”

Stokes broke his finger at the Indian Premier League in April and went home for surgery. He was dropped from the England Test series against New Zealand in June and the next limited series against Sri Lanka.

But when the England team was isolated due to an outbreak of the virus, Stokes accepted an urgent call for the England captain in the one-day international series against Pakistan this month. After winning the series, he again retired from service in England.

“Ben has shown great courage by being outspoken about his feelings and his well-being,” said Ashley Giles, managing director of the European Central Bank’s men’s cricket.

“Our primary focus is on the mental health and well-being of all of us. The demands of athletes to be ready and play elite sports in a regular environment are relentless, but the current epidemic has exacerbated this.”

“Spending a long time away from family with minimal independence is a major challenge. The overall effect of working almost consistently in this environment over the last 16 months has had a significant impact on everyone’s well-being.

“The pen will be provided all the time it needs.”

Stoke will be replaced by Craig Overton of Somerset.

