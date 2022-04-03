Energy groups target Biden administration due to unwillingness to expand domestic oil production

Targeting two American energy groups Biden administration On his dismissal from the local oil and gas production, one with the purchase of a five-figure ad and the other whose boss will testify before a Senate committee next week.

The US Energy Coalition launched a five-figure ad campaign against President Biden and his administration to “send mixed signals” when it comes to energy production in America.

The ad – titled “Which?” It is characterized by statements from Biden, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, and US Special Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry when they rejected oil production in the United States and compare these statements with their recent statements about the importance of increasing the supply of oil.

Advertising questions “So what is it”. “We need clear support for domestic energy production.”

The ad will air in Washington, D.C., and 12 states — Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington — where Americans continue to feel the pain at a pump.

at statment Released this week, Thomas Pyle, president of the American Energy Alliance, claimed that the Biden administration “did everything in its power to stifle domestic energy production,” saying that Biden plan Releasing 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve is not a “sustainable price-reduction plan”.

Pyle also made similar comments during a recent interview with FOX Business. “Despite their rhetoric, the Biden administration does absolutely nothing to encourage US natural gas and oil production. In fact, they are making it more difficult,” Pyle said at the time. “The pain at the pump is real and this management is making it worse, not better.”

The Western Energy Alliance is also resisting the Biden administration because of its unwillingness to increase domestic oil supplies. On Tuesday, Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma will testify at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing.

“President Biden is trying to shift the blame for high gasoline prices away from his climate change policies, which are specifically designed to eliminate federal oil production and necessarily make energy prices rise, to American producers,” Sgamma said in a joint statement with FOX Business. “I look forward to my testimony on Tuesday to discuss how his very policies have suppressed American production and how they can be reversed.”

Similar to positions taken by the US Energy Alliance and the Western Energy Alliance, the American Petroleum Institute also targeted Biden and members of his administration this week, saying they had a “fundamental misunderstanding of how leases work.”

“The best thing the White House can do right now is remove barriers to investment in American energy production and infrastructure.” He said API President and CEO Mike Summers.

“The management once again has a fundamental misunderstanding of how leases work,” Summers added. “Lease production is at its highest level in two decades, with nearly two out of three natural gas and oil production leases. With nearly 5,000 permits pending for management approval and thousands more in litigation, we are ready to work with management to expand Domestic production and ensuring that the United States and our allies have the affordable and reliable energy we need not just today but for years to come.”

The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.20, according to AAAan increase of more than $1.30 over the same period last year.