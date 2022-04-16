April 17, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Emonie Bates leaves the Memphis men's basketball team to enter the transfer portal

Emonie Bates leaves the Memphis men’s basketball team to enter the transfer portal

Teri Riley April 17, 2022 2 min read

Memphis freshman Emonie BatesThe former No. 1 recruit announced on Saturday that he intends to enter the transfer portal.

“I would like to thank Coach Benny [Hardaway]and my teammates and all the coaching staff at the University of Memphis for giving me the opportunity to be a tiger,” Bates wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Tiger Nation for embracing me and all of you who have supported our team throughout this season. However, I’ve decided to step into the transfer portal. Thank you!”

Bates, a 6-foot-9 petite striker from Ypsilanti, Michigan, has been considered one of the best high school basketball prospects for the past few years. He ranked first in the 2022 class throughout his high school career, before reclassifying to the 2021 class last summer and finishing third.

He originally committed to Michigan in the summer of 2020 before hiring reopened in April 2021. For most high schools, Bates widely expected to skip college and choose to play professionally. But he underwent a legitimate conscription this past spring and summer, eventually committing to Memphis in late August.

Bates had a freshman season inconsistent with the Tigers. He opened his college career with 17 points on his debut against Tennessee Tech, then followed it up with 15 points against North Carolina Central and 16 against Saint Louis. Bates hit double figures five times the rest of the season, failing to score more than 13 points in another game.

He also missed 15 of his 33 games with a back injury that required him to fly home to Michigan to see a specialist.

See also  Alia Boston, Haley Jones and Kaitlyn Clark are among the finalists for the Wooden Prize

Bates finished his new season with an average of 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Since Bates turned 18 in January, he is ineligible for the 2022 NBA Draft. In addition to transferring to another school, he can also choose to play in the G League or the Overtime Elite for one year before going to the NBA.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

9 min read

Bellator 277 results: live stream updates by playing | maki vs pitbull 2

April 16, 2022 Teri Riley
5 min read

Mike Posey, Hall of Famer on Champion Islander Teams, has died at the age of 65

April 16, 2022 Teri Riley
3 min read

Golden State Warriors faces a “different challenge”, entering the playoffs without expectations

April 15, 2022 Teri Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Emonie Bates leaves the Memphis men’s basketball team to enter the transfer portal

April 17, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

The new acquisition of PlayStation Studio is said to be huge

April 17, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Mariupol warns that Russia is preparing to lock down the city in order to “liquidate” all men for forced service and labor

April 16, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

Mercedes-Benz Banks to boost luxury car sales Companies | Economy

April 16, 2022 Byron Rodgers