Emmy Rossum became the advertising bombshell in Anglin’s teaser

March 10, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Cassandra Kelley March 10, 2022

Emmy Rossum in Angeline

Emmy Rossum in Angeline
Photo: Anna Cook/NBC World

The more hair, the closer to the billboards. Emmy Rossum He has this Bat logo in a new teaser Angelinelimited series about elusive pop culture singer whose billboards sparked intrigues all over Los Angeles in the 1980s.

The show covers much of ’80s L.A. culture and more, and is described as revolving around “fame, identity, survival, billboards, cruisers, lingerie, men, women, women harassing men, women-obsessed men, West Hollywood, crystal, and UFOs.” and, most of all, the pink self-proclaimed Rorschach test, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne.”

In the teaser, we see the bright pink Corvette that the blonde icon has been known to drive around Los Angeles, and there’s also a fun real-life nod to Angeline’s singing career as we hear her punk rock song, “Kiss Me Los Angeles” The inclusion of the song in the teaser highlights the many aspects of Angelyne’s life and her mysterious image – all of which we can expect to see in the series.

Angeline starring as Emmy Rossumshameless), who will also be executive producer. Includes the rest of the cast Martin Freeman (Fargo), Alex Karpovsky (the girls), Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass), Charlie Roe (rocket man), Lucas Gage (trance), Michael Angarano (this is us(Molly Ephraim)front runner), Philip Ettinger (first fix), Antjouan Tobias (scandal), Tontiuh (vedaand David Krumholtzevil).

Coming to the show is Alison Miller (Spartacus), joined by Rossum, Lucy Cherniak (End of the F***ing . world), Sam Ismail (Mr. Robotand Chad HamiltonMr. Robot) as executive producers.

Chernyak and Matt Spicer (Ingrid goes west) will direct the series. back in 2020, The Hollywood Reporter (any also listed as executive producer) reported that Angeline signed as executive producer of the series.

Angeline Peacock will be revealed with eight pink-wrapped episodes on May 19.

