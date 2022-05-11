Embraer is once again approaching India to develop its new turboprop

One of the most obvious and long-awaited approaches seems to be effective: Embraer CEO Arjan Meijer The Brazilian manufacturer has confirmed that it is in talks with several potential partners, including India, to upgrade its new turboprop.

Considering Asia’s largest domestic and regional market, the agreement for the joint development of Turbopropy between Embraer and India would be very meaningful:

In 2020, shortly after the failure of the Boeing-Embraer talks, we commented that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presented a regional connectivity mega-project called UDAN in 2016: more than 100 airports (and hundreds of new routes) with higher subsidies. Built and offered. For that purpose, a domestic plane with about 80-90 seats is required.

This industrial project has not made much progress and will greatly enhance the partnership project with the Brazilian company because Embraer is an expert in the field. RK Thiaki, then the former chairman of Hindustan Aeronautics, had written to the Government of India to take advantage of this opportunity.

By the end of 2021, the UDAN project will have 128 routes with an average length of about 500 km, serving 45 airports and is scheduled to launch in 2022.

Currently, only 2% of the Indian population can fly, and the plan is to increase that by selling half of the capacity of an aircraft at a fixed price of 2,500 rupees ($ 32) and the other half at market value.

In the framework of the aviation economic conference, Meijer confirmed to the Reuters that the company was in “extensive negotiations” with the engine manufacturers to better adjust the parameters of the engines operating the regional turboprop, beyond Indian interest. Embraer’s intention is to compete directly with ADR, the absolute market leader.

