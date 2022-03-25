March 26, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Elton John celebrates his 75th birthday as he hits the road again on his tour

Cassandra Kelley March 26, 2022 3 min read

“I feel incredibly lucky that at 75 I still love what I do so much” Elton John celebrates his birthday as he embarks on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour

He has sold more than 300 million records worldwide in his six-decade career.

And Elton John continues to bring excitement as he celebrates his 75th birthday, and his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour arrives once again in North America.

The Rocket Man celebrated his birthday on Friday, saying he’s not ‘usually a nostalgic person’, but he is happy to have made such an important year.

Speaking about the day of his celebrations, Elton said, “I will definitely find time today to take stock and thank my lucky stars for my family, friends and amazing career.”

He continued, “I feel incredibly lucky that at 75 I still love what I do so much – I’m still so passionate about music and excited to play, listen and talk about it every day.”

A slew of famous faces wished Elton a happy birthday, with David Williams posting on Instagram a “Happy 75th Birthday to a Living Legend” to his story, while Victoria Beckham shared a Spice Girls throwback to celebrate.

Lucky: Elton said, “I feel incredibly lucky because at 75 I still love what I do so much – I’m still so passionate about music and excited to play and listen and talk about it every single day” (photo circa 1981)

Elton’s tour will arrive in the UK in June, after his North American leg of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road trip, where he admits being on the road is a “blast”.

“The thrill of live play is just as amazing as it was 50 years ago,” he said.

The still standing singer said he’s also looking to inspire a new generation of artists, stating, ‘I have a lot to pass on to the new generation of fans and artists alike, and I’m determined to continue giving back. An industry that has given me so much.

Rocketman: Elton’s tour will arrive in the UK in June, after his North American leg of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, where he admits being on the road is a ‘blowout’

Passion: “The excitement of live action is just as amazing as it was 50 years ago,” Elton said.

The historic Christmas sees the launch of an insightful conversation between Elton and Dua Lipa, with the reveal of the latest episode of Dua’s IHeartRadio podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

The pair’s 2021 global hit ‘Cold Heart’ topped the charts, as they continue their deep-rooted friendship.

With the release of the podcast timed to celebrate his birthday, episode listeners will now have a coveted seat at the table as the pair talk on topics from Tales of Wild Nights at Studio 54 to how some of his most memorable songs and moments came about because he was in the “right place at the right time.” “.

The latest episode of Dua Lipa: At Your Service featuring Elton John is now available to stream.

Celebrations: A slew of famous faces wished Elton’s birthday, David Walliams posted “Happy 75th Birthday to a Living Legend” to his story

Hot Throwback: Victoria Beckham shared a Spice Girls throwback to celebrate the milestone

