April 19, 2022

Elon Musks says Twitter board members’ salary will be $0 if his bid is successful

Iris Pearce April 19, 2022 1 min read

Elon Musk criticized Twitter’s policies

New Delhi:

Elon Musk took a quick swipe at Twitter’s board today, a day after the company approved a “toxic birth control pill.” Protecting itself from attempted possession. Musk tweeted in response to a user post criticizing the forum: “The board would be $0 if my bid was successful, so about $3 million a year is saved there.”

Musk currently owns 9.1 percent of Twitter and is the second largest shareholder in the social media company. Earlier this week, the CEO of Tesla offered to buy the company for $43 billion.

Elon Musk, who describes himself as an “absolute of free speech,” has been critical of Twitter’s policies. On Thursday, his 80 million followers on the micro-blogging platform asked if “making Twitter private at $54.20 should go back to the shareholders, not the board of directors.”

Subsequently, Tesla CEO also Tweet “Love Me Tender”Elvis Presley song, after Twitter chose a plan to sell shares at a discount to prevent any attempt by shareholders to accumulate a stake of more than 15%.

Musk has tweeted several other product ideas since buying a stake in Twitter, from deleting ads to the edit button. He also asked his followers whether the company headquarters should be converted into a homeless shelter.

