Elon Musk suggests decreasing Twitter width based on bot count

Suggest Elon Musk Saturday, his agreement to buy Twitter for $44 billion and make it private should be cut in proportion to the number of bots on the platform.

Musk tweeted “absolutely” in response to Ian Miles Cheung, who tweeted: “If 25% of users are bots then Twitter takeover deal It should cost 25% less.”

The Tesla CEO also expressed skepticism about Twitter’s desire to address the presence of bots on their platform, tweeting, “I’m concerned that Twitter has a spam-reduction inhibitor, as it reduces perceived daily users.”

“They still refuse to explain how they calculate that 5% of daily users are fake/spam! Very suspicious,” he added in a separate tweet.

Last week, Musk set transparency about the number of fake or spam accounts a prerequisite for the passage of his $44 billion pending purchase of Twitter.

Musk tweeted, “20% of fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* much higher. I based my reasoning on the accuracy of Twitter’s SEC filings on Twitter.”

Musk said Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has publicly refused to provide evidence that less than five percent of users are bots, leading Musk to say the deal “can’t move forward until he does.”

If Musk backs out of the deal, he will be required to pay Twitter a $1 billion termination fee and could be subject to additional lawsuits, according to Teslarati.

In the The first quarter of 2022Twitter’s monetable daily active user base grew 15.9% year-over-year to 229 million, including 39.6 million daily active users in the United States and 189.4 million international daily active users.

Fox News’ Timothy Nirouzi contributed to this report.