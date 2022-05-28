Elon Musk says Spacex will soon accept Dogecoin for merchandise – Starlink subscriptions can follow – Altcoins Bitcoin News

Spacex and Tesla CEO Elon Musk says Dogecoin will soon be accepted into Spacex for merchandise, in the same way that Tesla accepts DOGE payments. Furthermore, Starlink subscriptions can also be paid with dogecoin “one day”.

Spacex will soon accept Dogecoin for merchandise

Dogecoin got a small boost on Friday when Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced via Twitter that Spacex would soon accept meme cryptocurrency. The Spacex chief tweeted: “Tesla merchandise can be purchased from DOGE, and soon Spacex products too.”

In addition, Musk said that Starlink subscriptions to Spacex may be paid “one day” with dogecoin. Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency broadband Internet to remote and rural areas around the world, its website describes.

After Musk tweeted about Spacex accepting digital currency, the price of the meme cryptocurrency skyrocketed. At the time of his tweet, DOGE was trading at $0.078399 per coin. It quickly rose more than 8% to $0.084927. However, the meme coin quickly lost most of its gains and is currently trading at $0.081469.

Tesla Acceptance started Dogecoin paid out in January for some merchandise, and the electric car company does not currently accept any other cryptocurrencies. The company used to accept bitcoin for products but I stopped due to environmental concerns. Musk said in June of last year that Tesla would do so Resume admission BTC When miners can confirm 50% clean energy use. However, he still had to reconsider the matter.

Musk has always been supportive of Dogecoin. He is known in the crypto community as The Godfather. The Tesla CEO previously revealed that he owns Bitcoin, Ether, and Dogecoin. but, Spacex only owns Bitcoin. In April, Tesla’s balance sheet appears $1.26 billion in digital assets.

The head of SpaceX said in May that Dogecoin has as currency Whereas Bitcoin is best suited as a file store of value.

The CEO of Tesla and Spacex is currently trying Twitter buy. However, the deal is currently Put it on hold Pending details supporting the account that fake and spam accounts account for less than 5% of the social media platform’s users.

What do you think of Elon Musk’s announcement that Spacex will soon accept dogecoin and Starlink subscriptions? Let us know in the comments section below.

