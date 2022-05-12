May 12, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Elon Musk hits out at Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into late disclosure of a stake in Twitter: Report

Elon Musk hits out at Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into late disclosure of a stake in Twitter: Report

Iris Pearce May 12, 2022 2 min read

Check out what’s clicked on FoxBusiness.com.

Elon Musk He is facing an investigation into the details of his acquisition of a large stake in TwitterOn Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that federal regulators said it had delayed introducing a key model in the process.

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations require shareholders to publicly disclose when they reach a 5% ownership interest in the company. Musk did, but only on April 4, 10 days after his share met disclosure requirements, According to WSJ.

ELON MUSK buys stake in Twitter after launching its approach to ‘free speech’

The SEC rule is supposed to allow existing shareholders to receive a warning that the company could face a buyout attempt, and delays in the case of a holder being allowed to buy additional stock without providing that warning, according to the WSJ.

ribbon protection else they change they change %
TWTR Twitter you. 46.09 -1.17 -2.48%
TSLA Tesla Corporation 730.74 -3.26 -0.44%

Musk’s April 4 disclosure revealed that he crossed the 5% threshold on March 14, meaning he was obligated to disclose the purchase by March 24. He didn’t, and subsequent stock purchases on Twitter after March 24 brought him to an ownership stake of 9.2%. Announced on 4th April.

He bought the additional 4.2% at between $38.20 and $40.31 per share, a price that was likely much lower than it would have been if he had disclosed his 5% stake in time. Since Twitter’s stock price soared to $49.97 on the day Musk eventually disclosed his purchase, it likely saved nearly $145 million with the late disclosure, University of Pennsylvania accounting professor Daniel Taylor told WSJ.

Elon Musk attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art Institute of Fashion’s Merit Gala on May 2, 2022 in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/AP Newsroom)

Security Law Experts sound the alarm That Musk’s move could lead to another fight with the SEC days after he disclosed in April.

“It’s baffling,” Mark Steinberg, a law professor at Southern Methodist University School of Law, told FOX Business at the time. “He obviously has very good legal counsel, especially in terms of filing a form with the Securities and Exchange Commission and when to file it.”

Elon Musk SEC . File

Elon Musk attends the 2022 Met Gala on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Demetrius Kambouris/Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue/Getty Images)

The probe is not the first scratch of a holder with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Supreme Education Council Filed a lawsuit against the billionaire in 2018 Allegedly misleading Tesla shareholders with an infamous tweet announcing that he plans to take over Tesla at $420 per share.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS

Musk will eventually settle the case, and is now required to check every tweet he posts regarding Tesla with a lawyer.

Get your FOX business on the go by clicking here

Megan Heaney of FOX Business contributed to this report.

See also  Why is Bitcoin (BTC) and Etherem (ETH) soaring today?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Bitcoin crash crushes Coinbase. Stocks are dropping again

May 12, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Surfside apartment collapse victims reach $997 million

May 12, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Cole shareholders vote to keep directors despite campaigner pressure

May 11, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

2 min read

Elon Musk hits out at Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into late disclosure of a stake in Twitter: Report

May 12, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

“I’ve never seen a moment like this”

May 12, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

The first image was taken of a black hole in the center of the Milky Way

May 12, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

The NBA unveils new titles and honors for Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Bob Causey and Oscar Robertson

May 12, 2022 Teri Riley