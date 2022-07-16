Elon Musk asks court to deny Twitter’s request for speedy trial

“The past two years have been an absolute nightmare of supply chain disruptions, one thing at a time, and we are not out of it yet,” said Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Elon Musk He wants time to prepare for a trial over his controversial withdrawal from a purchase agreement Twitter for $44 billion, according to a suit in a Delaware court by his attorney on Friday.

Musk’s team says the trial will have to wait until next year, after Twitter requested urgent treatment and a hearing early in September.

In their filing, in opposition to a proposal previously made by Twitter, Musk’s lawyers alleged that the company made a “surprising request for a turnaround speed” after two months of slowdowns and blackouts, and said it was “Twitter’s latest tactic to hide the truth about spam accounts.”

Musk says an urgent hearing would be an unfair tactic and a way to cover up the extent of the platform’s problems with fake accounts. earlier this week, Twitter sued Muskclaiming that Tesla The CEO was making ill-intentioned efforts to back out of the deal.

Musk’s lawyers argued, “It would be an extraordinary achievement to try the case of a complex deal stalled within five to six months,” and say that “conducting the trial in February 2023 will balance the interests of the parties and the court.”

Twitter was aiming for a hearing in about 60 days.

Twitter declined to comment on the matter. Musk did not respond to a request for comment.

