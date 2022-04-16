Elon Musk agrees to a tweet saying “the game is fake” if he can’t buy Twitter

Elon Musknoisy trying to buy Twitter Follow on Saturday as the Tesla CEO took to the social media platform to support claims that the “game is rigged” if his attempts fail.

“If the game is fair, Elon will buy Twitter. If the game is fake, there will be some reason why it can’t,” Craft Ventures co-founder David Sacks said on Twitter. “We are about to find out how deep the corruption is.”

Twitter, Musk battle escalates: Poison Pills, ‘Plan B’ Musk and a Divided Wall Street

Musk responded to the comment with the simple phrase “Indeed” – boosting his Twitter engagement, including his recent bid to buy the social media company.

Musk made an unsolicited $43 billion bid this week to buy Twitter after he quietly claimed he had become the largest shareholder and owns a 9.2 percent stake in the company.

ribbon protection else they change they change % TWTR Twitter you. 45.08 -0.77 -1.68%

Although shortly after he made his claims, the Vanguard group passed him by as largest shareholder After it acquired 10.3 percent of the company.

Twitter’s board responded on Friday by saying they would come up with a plan to block Musk’s attempts.

Musk criticized the social media site last month for what he saw as a failure to adhere to the principles of free speech.

The faces on Twitter, Elon Sircus: Analyst

Musk, who has 82.2 million followers, tweeted on March 26: “Given Twitter as a de facto public square for the city, failure to adhere to the principles of free speech fundamentally undermines democracy.”

Obviously, Musk decided to buy the social media company and add it to his list of companies.

Tesla’s CEO is now relying on the social media platform as he competes with the company’s board of directors in a bid to become the next owner of Twitter.

Musk responded to a Twitter user who noted that “a Twitter board member has never logged into Twitter,” Telsa contributor James Stevenson said, along with a profile picture of Twitter board member Robert Zoellick that showed no posts. .

Get your FOX business on the go by clicking here

“Imagine a member of Comcast’s board of directors who has never watched television before,” he added.

Musk responded to the comment with “!”.