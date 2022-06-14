June 14, 2022

Elon Musk addresses Twitter employees for the first time at Town Hall

Iris Pearce June 14, 2022 2 min read

Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on Twitter’s printed logos in this illustration taken on April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration // File Photo

June 13 (Reuters) – Elon Musk will speak to Twitter (TWTR.N) On Monday, a source said, citing an email from Twitter CEO Paraj Agrawal to employees, that employees this week for the first time at a company-wide meeting since launching his $44 billion bid in April.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, and Musk will receive direct questions from Twitter employees, the source added.

The news, first reported by Business Insider, comes after Twitter said last week that it expects shareholders to vote on the sale by early August.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Musk will attend the company’s comprehensive meeting this week.

Since Musk’s takeover bid, several Twitter employees have expressed concerns that the billionaire’s erratic behavior could destabilize the social media company’s business, and hurt it financially.

Back in April, Agrawal was seen quelling employee anger during a company-wide meeting where employees demanded answers about how managers plan to deal with the expected exodus that Musk has called for. Read more

Last week, Musk warned Twitter that he could walk away from his deal to take over the company, if it fails to provide the data on the fake and spam accounts he seeks. Read more

Additional reporting by Sheila Dang in New York and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Nishit Jogi. Editing by Supershow Sahu and Shalish Cooper

