Elon Musk accuses Biden of ignoring Tesla, says he’ll do the right thing in the White House

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in an email exchange with CNBC on Tuesday, accused President Joe Biden of ignoring his electric car company in favor of paying more attention to older automakers.

But he also sought to reassure White House officials who worry he would do or say something embarrassing if invited to speak at a White House event.

“They have nothing to worry about,” Musk said. “I would have done the right thing.”

Musk’s comments came after CNBC contacted him about new reports that Biden and the White House had no immediate plans to invite Musk to possible upcoming meetings with corporate leaders. People who spoke to CNBC about how the White House handled Musk declined to be named in order to speak freely about the private conversations.

“The idea of ​​the feud is not entirely correct. Biden has conspicuously ignored Tesla at every turn and wrongly stated to the public that General Motors leads the electric car industry, when in fact Tesla produced more than 300,000 electric vehicles in the last quarter while GM produced 26,” Musk said. in e-mail.

Tesla It announced in January that it had produced and delivered more than 300,000 vehicles globally in the fourth quarter. General motors It reported US sales of 26 electric vehicles, including a Hummer pickup model and 25 Bolt EV models, during the fourth quarter.

GM recently announced It was extending its moratorium on Chevrolet Bolt EVs until early April but plans to resume retail sales soon. The company said so she plans To spend $35 billion on electric and self-driving cars by 2025.

For the first time in his presidencyIn February, Biden acknowledged placing Tesla as the nation’s largest electric vehicle maker.

Musk and the White House have been at odds since the start of the Biden administration as the president pushes for infrastructure reform and tries to encourage auto companies to turn green.

Standing next to Biden in January, General Motors CEO Mary Barra said the company wants to invest $7 billion in Michigan In order to “strengthen our electric vehicle manufacturing”. General Motors is headquartered in Detroit. Musk responded at the time to Barra and Biden’s comments by tweeting, “Begins with T, ends with A, ESL in the middle.”

“It got so funny that no one in the administration was even allowed to say the word ‘Tesla’! Public outrage and media pressure around this statement forced him to admit that Tesla is in fact leading the electric car industry. He wouldn’t exactly call that ‘praise’,” he said. Musk in the email on Tuesday.

A White House spokesperson praised Tesla on Tuesday in an email to CNBC: “Tesla has done extraordinary things for electric vehicles and that’s a big part of why the entire industry now knows that electric vehicles are the future.”

The White House representative also criticized Musk. “Tesla has also benefited greatly from previous tax credits for electric vehicles, but unfortunately, its CEO has proposed opposing new tax credits for electric vehicles,” the representative said.

Musk has also mocked Biden on some occasions. He once said Biden was ‘still asleep’ Effectively reflects former President Donald Trump’s “Sleepy Joe” insults.

Some in the administration specifically named Musk, such as “hole,” for what he said about Biden, according to people familiar with the situation.

“I have nothing against Biden other than that, aside from public concern about more deficit spending, which would apply to any president, and it effectively supported the Obama and Biden elections,” Musk told CNBC on Tuesday.

Data from the Nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics shows that Musk contributed just over $30,000 to the Democratic National Committee during the 2012 election cycle when former President Barack Obama and Vice President Biden were fighting Republican candidate Mitt Romney for reelection. He also gave more than $2,500 directly to Obama’s presidential campaign in that cycle.

Musk verb not He gave to Biden’s campaign when he ran for president in 2020. He voiced support for businessman and Democratic candidate Andrew Yang instead. He recently contributed to the Republican National Committee.

Musk, who also runs space exploration company SpaceX, has a net worth of more than $220 billion, according to Forbes.