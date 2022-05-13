Elizabeth Olsen Never Met John Krasinski Despite Doctor Strange 2

spoilers below for “Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness. “

Possibly the most shocking moment in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Elizabeth OlsenThe Scarlet Witch Kills John Krasinski Reed Richards/Mr. Lovely. The actor exits the movie even 10 minutes after his debut in Marvel Cinematic as the lead of the Fantastic Four. How was the confrontation against Krasinski in the group? Don’t ask Olsen.

“I don’t know him,” Olsen revealed while taking a Vanity Fair lie-detector test. The question was whether John Krasinski was the smartest man on earth, referring to the same title that Mr. Fantastic holds in the comic books. Olsen added, “I would never assume that the actor would be the smartest man alive.”

When Vanity Fair asked Olsen if she didn’t know Krasinski, the actor replied, “I don’t think so. No, I’ve never met him… I’ve never met him. I’ve never met him!… I’ve never met this guy. I’ve met his wife.”

It turns out that Olsen never met an actor in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” who appeared as a cameo during the Illuminati sequence. Patrick Stewart joins Krasinski as Charles Xavier, Haley Atwell as Captain Carter, Lashana Lynch as Captain Marvel, and Anson Mount as Black Bolt.

“I’ve never met [any of] Olsen recently told CinemaBlend. “Magic of the movie!”

As for the justification for Scarlet Witch’s brutal killings of Illuminati members, Olsen said, “We’ve determined the limitation is that she’s not in her body. She’s in a less lubricated version of her body, so she’s unable to do as much as Wanda can do in our world.” It’s more about using the body like a bad car or something, a loose car. I wanted it to be easier [for Wanda to kill the Illuminati]. It was great to have those moments.”

Watch Olsen take a lie detector test at Vanity Fair in the video below.