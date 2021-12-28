Elizabeth II receives death threats for British massacre in India in 1919 – G5news

British police are investigating after a shocking video was released A cross-armed weapon wearing a mask that threatened to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II It was in retaliation for a historic massacre in India in 1919, following the arrest of the same person on Christmas Day on Saturday for violating the security of Castle Windsor.

Agents from Thames Valley Police and Metropolitan Police responded to a call for a security breach at the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the British monarch was, at 8.30am on Saturday.

A 19-year-old Southampton man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing or occupying a protected area and possessing a weapon for assault purposes, according to a report by Metropolitan Police.

The intruder climbed a barbed wire fence, carried a crossbow and entered the fort grounds.

Security measures were put in place a few minutes after the person entered the premises, although he did not enter any building inside the fort.

It was located within the castle grounds, about 500 meters from the Queen’s private apartment.

Police said the man is currently undergoing a psychiatric examination and is in the care of medical professionals and he has recovered a crossbow at the scene.

The Sun newspaper has published a video related to this A masked and masked man said they planned to kill the king.

In a distorted voice, the man said he wanted revenge The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, April 13, 1919, in Amritsar, India, when British Indian Army soldiers opened fire on a crowd of unarmed Sikh, Hindu and Muslim men, women and children with machine guns., Also known as the “Harvest Festival”.

Elizabeth II was convicted of the April 13, 1919 massacre of Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, India.

According to the newspaper, it was Jaswant Singh Sail and it is believed that armed agents posted a video of the young man posing with a crossbow on the Snapshot network 24 minutes before he was to be flown in on Christmas morning.

Meanwhile, the young man’s father Jaspreet Singh Chail told the Mail online newspaper that he did not know what his son had done because he could not talk to him yet.

“We did not get a chance to talk to him, but we are trying to get the help he needs,” he said.

“In our view, we are going through a difficult time. We are trying to solve this problem, it is not easy,” he added.

In that video, “Sorry.” I regret what I did and will do. I will try to kill Isabel, the queen of the royal family. It was an act of revenge for those who died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

He said it was revenge for those killed, humiliated and discriminated against on the basis of race and that he was the son of a Sikh Indian.

“My name is Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones,” he said.