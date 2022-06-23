Elden Ring’s SNES fan widget is full of nostalgia

Video game design takedowns are fun, whether they’re playable projects or animated videos that simply imagine a classic console-style game. It’s charming and nostalgic to see a popular pixelated game: the game’s fearsome foes have shrunk, though no less horrifying.

New project of the popular version imagined by YouTuber 64 Bits elden ring for Super NES. Opens with panoramic view of erdtrybefore the player’s presentation – torrent ride, Of course – explore the world map. The YouTube video reinterprets it as a classic Legend of Zelda-style world map, where running across it physically takes the player to a new area level.

The best part about the demake is the way some portray it elden ringThe most famous characters in pixel art. There’s the Stormgate troll, one of the first players to take on the trolls, as well as Radahn on top of his perfect horse, Leonard. More lovable characters are also appearing, such as Rani, A destiny boyAnd the bone And most importantly, that Pope’s turtle. Here’s the best part: when the player gets close to the turtle, they are given response options (based on a Popular meme) to the “Praise the dog” message. The answer is obvious “good”.

There is a charming cognitive dissonance in the distortion Elden ring. The game world is huge and full of secret areas, divided into different levels. Hidden caves and castles are scattered over the map. It’s hard to imagine the game on consoles of previous generations, but it’s fun to think of what that might look like. And many fans did just that, creating a demok for both game boy and the original playstation.

64-bit has become known as demake videos – like mass effect For Game Boy Advance And the God of War for playstation. These videos capture nostalgia, thanks to their attention to detail, from the game menus and loading screens to the audio design of the on-screen text. They also show what a print version of the game might look like if it was released in that era – for example, 64-bit’ God of War The demake video shows an illustrated cover on the CD case cover.