March 13, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Elden Ring Speedrunner beats the open-world RPG in under 37 minutes

Jack Kimmons March 13, 2022 2 min read

Image of the article titled Someone Has Now Finished The Elden Episode In Less Than 37 Minutes

picture: FromSoftware

Prolific and experienced Evil spirits speedrunner Distortion2 continues to set new sprint records in Elden ring. I have hit now elden ring In less than 37 minutes, which could be the new record for the fastest completion time.

In a video posted earlier today, distortion 2 He was able to complete it elden ring Just 36 minutes 20 secondss. While the community and jogging and groups around elden ring It’s still taking shape, and it’s believed to be the fastest sprint of “any%” of the recently released RPG.

While it is impressive to beat such a large and often difficult game quickly, what makes this game even more impressive is that Distortion2 has been in a bit of a progression recently. Just a day before he scored what is believed to be the first 40-minute sub-round of the match. The day before, he beat the match in less than 50 minutes. He again thinks he’s one of/if not the first person to do so.

Since this is a “any%” run, Distorition2 is not required to complete all steps, acquire all runes, or do anything else normally required to progress through the game. The main objective in these types of rounds is to reach the end and get the credits as fast as you can using any possible method and tricks.

Over time, like a community running brisk around elden ring Forms and start creating rules, classes, and documentations, we’ll likely see players beat the game while doing everything or while not using bugs. But for now, Distortion2’s playbacks are still impressive, especially when you remember how many weeks it takes to beat a game like Elden ring.

Distortion2 is broadcast daily and is always trying to improve its record, aiming to get the total time in under 30 minutes. If you want to watch it live, check it out on Twitch.

in other elden ring Fast running news, earlier this week a different runner on YouTube managed to complete it elden ring In about two hours and He did it without dying. In the meantime, I’m done with itRe-spend two hours in most sections of RPG character creation.

