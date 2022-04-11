April 11, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Elden Ring: Speedrunner beats the game in under 9 minutes

One Elden Ring sprinter managed to beat the match in under nine minutes.

Youtube user defamation 2 He cut his time to just 8 minutes 56 seconds, primarily using a Zip glitch – which basically allows players to teleport through different parts of the map.

Combined with other feats that allow most of the game to be skipped, Distortion2 has shaved minutes off its time day in and day out since it set its first sprint under 30 minutes a month ago.

There are actually many different sprint modes like sprinting without taking damage, sprinting without taking damage, and more complete gameplay in which players beat all the major Elden Ring bosses.

Like Dark Souls and Bloodborne, players will likely find new ways to play and exploit Elden Ring for years to come, leading to even more ridiculous sprints.

Just last week players figured out a way to make the notorious boss Starscourge Radahn defeat himself, for example, luring him to the water’s edge so he sprays inside and dies.

Other strange secrets of the Elden Ring discovered so far include a pair of luxurious underwear hidden away in game files and a hidden wall that opens only after 50 visits.

In our 10/10 review, IGN said: “The Elden Ring is a massive iteration of what FromSoftware started with the Souls series, bringing its relentlessly challenging battles into a stunning open world that gives us the freedom to choose our own path.”

To make these choices with the best information available, check out our complete guide featuring everything you could hope to know about the Elden Ring, including collectible locations, boss strategies, and more.

See also  GTA 5 PS5 price is surprisingly generous, dirt cheap until June 14

Ryan Dinsdale is a freelance translator at IGN who occasionally remembers @thelastdinsdale’s tweet. He’ll be talking about The Witcher all day long.

