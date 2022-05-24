Elden Ring Mod for the seamless 4 player co-op game enters beta this week

The PC that offers seamless four-player co-op with a combined game progression to Elden Ring is entering beta this week.

Although the game supports organic three-player co-op play, it is designed to be an overall fleeting experience dedicated to one-off boss battles. Edit from YouTuber LukeYui It shows players being summoned from Grace’s first main location, who can apparently stay as they please.

Summoned players will persist even after the host dies, putting the defeated player into spectator mode, unlike the regular Elden Ring system that brings them home. If the beta is successful, it basically means that PC players can start and play across the entire Elden Ring with up to three friends in a shared game world.

The mode also takes into account other limitations of regular Elden Ring multiplayer by allowing escalation to be summoned by all players, and ‘friendly fire’ can also be activated by playing PvP mode. Drop items from bosses will be applied to all players, progress will be shared and more.

The beta starts on May 27 but LukeYui hasn’t given any indication of how long it will last or when the mod’s official release date will be.

The Elden Ring mod scene has brought some wild and weird creations to the game including characters from Star Wars, One Piece, and more, as well as a Battle Royale that pits each demi-god boss against each other.

Elden Ring has proven to be a somewhat of a cultural phenomenon since its February release, with players finding a lot of different ways to interact with the game. People have played it with a Fisher-Price game, a Nintendo Switch Ring Fit controller, and someone has made a VR-worthy version of the game.

Elden Ring was also defeated in less than seven minutes by the Speedrunner, finished without taking a hit or causing damage, and fans are also tweaking every other entertainment franchise imaginable in the game.

In our 10/10 review, IGN said: “The Elden Ring is a massive iteration of what FromSoftware started with the Souls series, bringing its relentlessly challenging battles into a stunning open world that gives us the freedom to choose our own path.”

To make these choices with the best information available, check out our guide featuring everything you could hope to know about the Elden Ring, including collectible locations, boss strategies, and more.

