Edmonton speech: Pope apologizes for ‘unfortunate evil’ of abuse of Indigenous people in Canadian Catholic boarding schools

The Pope apologized and promised a “serious investigation” into what happened in a speech at a meeting with Aboriginal people in Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday.

Indigenous leaders have long called for a papal apology for the damage done to Indigenous children for decades, who have suffered abuse and the erasure of Indigenous culture in the country’s boarding schools.

“I ask forgiveness, in particular, for the ways in which many members of the Church and religious groups cooperated, not least through their indifference, in the projects of cultural destruction and forced assimilation promoted by governments at the time, which culminated in the boarding school system.”

Last year, hundreds of unmarked graves were discovered on the grounds of former residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.