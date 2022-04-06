Ed Sheeran wins plagiarism case

LONDON – Ed Sheeran didn’t steal from another songwriter when he wrote his Megahite for 2017′shape for you“According to what was highly anticipated court ruling here on wednesday.

Judge Zakaroli, the judge overseeing the case, said, “Mr. Sheeran did not copy the song “Oh Why” by British songwriter Sami Shoukry on purpose or unconsciously.

Judge Zakaroli added that there was no more than speculative evidence that Mr. Sheeran had heard “Oh why”, dismissing Mr. Shoukry’s claim of copyright infringement.

plagiarism case It was just the latest post by a prominent songwriterBut record industry executives have been watching the case closely, due to its potential to bolster other allegations.