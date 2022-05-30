Economists say there is no global recession yet but there is a readiness for stagflation

Economists say a global recession is not imminent, but it is a preparation for higher costs and slower growth. “There won’t be” yet a “sudden stagflation,” said Simon Baptiste, chief global economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit, referring to a sudden stagflation after a period of stagflation. With the war in Ukraine and pandemic unrest continuing to wreak havoc on supply chains, stagflation — characterized by low growth and high inflation — will continue “for at least the next 12 months,” Baptiste told CNBC last week. “Commodity prices will start to fall from next quarter, but they will remain permanently higher than they were before the war in Ukraine for the simple reason that Russian supplies of many basic commodities will be permanently reduced,” he added. The pandemic as well as the war in Ukraine has choked the supply of goods and merchandise and upended efficient distribution through global supply chains, driving up prices for everyday goods such as fuel and food. But while higher prices will cause pain to families, growth in many parts of the world, while slow, is still sluggish and labor markets have not collapsed. Unemployment levels in many economies are at their lowest levels in decades.

For almost all Asian economies, a recession is unlikely, if we are talking about consecutive periods of negative GDP. Simon the Baptist Global Chief Economist, EIU

So consumers – while wary of a repeat of the recent global recession triggered by the subprime mortgage crisis in the US more than 10 years ago – need not start preparing for a recession. See also Why doesn't the stock market 'smoke' even as the Fed signals it's ready to inflate interest rate hikes “For nearly all of Asia’s economies, a recession is unlikely, if we’re talking about consecutive periods of negative GDP,” Baptiste told CNBC’s Street Signs Thursday. The economist said that even if the global economy is at risk of recession, many consumers have ample savings and are hoarding of household durables. “To some extent, you won’t feel as bad as the spot numbers seem,” he said. Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital, doesn’t see a recession writing on the wall either, at least not for another 18 months.

“Yield curves or the gap between long-term bond yields and short-term rates have not decisively reversed or warned of a recession, and even if they did now, the average leading to a recession is 18 months,” he said in a note. He believes that a deep bear market in the US and Australia can be avoided. At the same time, central banks around the world are tightening interest rates to combat inflation. The US central bank announced the largest interest rate increase in more than 22 years earlier this month, raised the benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point, and warned of further rate increases. The minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting were released on Wednesday He indicated that officials were willing to go ahead with multiple interest rate increases of 50 basis points, as they try to bring down inflation.

An aerial view of stacked containers at the Port of Los Angeles on January 19, 2022 in San Pedro, California. Qian Weichong | VCG | Getty Images

Last week, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which has been tightening more than other central banks, raised the cash rate by another half a percentage point to 2%. was the central bank He raised the rate for the fifth in a row, and indicated that the cash price will reach its peak at a higher level than previous expectations. See also Cole shareholders vote to keep directors despite campaigner pressure The rate is now up 1.75 percentage points since the tightening cycle began in October. Governor Adrian Orr said: “We are very committed to making sure that the actual rate of inflation returns to the target range of 1 to 3% and at 6.9%, we are very far from that … We are resolute in our determination to contain inflation.” .