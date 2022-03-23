Ebraft is embarking on a tour of the Middle East and India to attract investment

Foreign Secretary, Marcelo EbertStarted a tour Middle East And India Strengthening the healthcare system against potential emergencies, with the aim of attracting investment to the country New viruses Future and refine Diplomatic relations In the region.

The tour lasts until April 1 and includes a tour of the countries to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, There the merchants would come with him, and they would hold parallel meetings with their colleagues in each country to formulate specific agreements.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the purpose of the visit is to develop common plans to respond to the continuing global challenges. International spread And that they would intensify with the invasion of Ukraine.

“I know that the Dubai Expo will be closed in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, especially Dubai, where I will then leave for India. It was postponed due to a planned trip last year and an epidemic, “Ephraim explained in a video uploaded on the Foreign Ministry’s (SRE) social media.

️ President @m_ebrard Working tour in Saudi Arabia ???????, Qatar ???????, United Arab Emirates ??????? And India ?????????, strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation programs in the areas of economy, trade, culture, science and sports. pic.twitter.com/9t737xvnCd – Foreign Relations (@SRE_mx) March 22, 2022

Among the main objectives of the tour was to make progress on initiatives to strengthen the health system’s regression, especially in the fight against various types of viruses, referring to what initially happened. Covit-19 International Distribution.

Similarly, it seeks to attract investment to the country, strengthen its ability to respond to rising prices in the energy sector, improve Mexican tourism and coordinate cooperation programs to prevent a potential food security crisis.

The first stop of the trip will be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from March 23-25. There Ebrat is expected to meet with his Saudi representative, His Royal Highness Faisal bin Farhan, along with members of the Saudi Arabian Advisory Council (Shura), the country’s (integrated) legislature and a number of investment funds.

“You know, it’s going to be a very important investment in tourism (…) a country with a very important sovereign investment fund, and they see Mexico as a reference point for the Riviera Maya, which is why they invited us and we want them to invest more in Mexico. We are going to invite them to do so because they are investing very little in Mexico, which is one of the biggest investment opportunities in the coming years, ”Ephraim explained.

On March 26 and 27, the Foreign Minister will take action in Doha, Qatar, where he will attend the Doha Forum. Global platform for dialogue, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, decision makers, entrepreneurs, communicators and top brass to discuss current challenges and build innovative and action-packed networks.

The Doha Forum has become a benchmark for dialogue and reflection on the Middle East and the world. This is the first time a Mexican foreign minister has been a member of a panel. In this framework, the official will hold bilateral meetings with top officials of other governments, the details of which have not yet been released.

In Qatar, according to an agenda released by the Foreign Ministry, Ebrard will also hold interviews with political figures in the country, discussing aspects of bilateral relations with them and arrangements for their support for Mexicans attending the World Cup. Qatar ..

“We are going to have very interesting meetings with Qatar, the connection and the World Cup and many more activities, imagine well! The third appearance of the fans of this great game is expected to be more or less country. In the event, we have to develop special protocols, in Qatar We need to understand the rules and how to make life easier for our fans there, ”he said.

In Qatar he is also expected to give “giant Mexican” recognition to Bora Milutinovic, the former coach of the country-based football team.

On March 28 and 29, the tour will continue in the United Arab Emirates, where the person in charge of Mexico’s diplomatic relations will visit the Dubai Expo, where there is a pavilion.

“We’ve going to the closing stage of the Dubai Expo, where Mexico’s presence is very apt.

Likewise, it will hold political meetings and participate in the eighth edition of the World Government Summit, an annual event that brings together heads of government to form a global dialogue on government processes and policies focusing on issues related to the future of government and technology. Other topics related to innovation and public interest.

In that country, he will also meet with local political officials and hold meetings with important investment funds, seeking to develop joint plans for the benefit of the Mexican community.

“We have very good relations with the United Arab Emirates and now we are inviting them to invest in Mexico in a variety of sectors: finance, development and other sectors,” he added.

Finally, the Secretary will conduct operations in India from March 30 to April 1. In the country located in South Asia, he will hold meetings with various government ministers, including Foreign Minister Subramaniam Jaisankar, and hold talks with actors from the Indian pharmaceutical, technology and aerospace sectors and the country’s private sector. .

“India is already, today, going to nine, Mexico’s partner abroad. We expect it to grow in that number in the coming years, and we should make the same effort with regard to India. In particular, this visit has two key hubs. The first drug, India has become a factory so vaccines Let’s talk to the world when it comes to that, “he said.

During his stay in India, he explained that he would look for a team of experts consisting of members from the BIRMEX and Leomont laboratories to enhance Mexico’s response to the emergence of new viruses.

Disgusting

Disgusting