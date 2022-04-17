Easter: Here’s what’s open and closed this weekend

Retailers across the country close on Sunday, April 17 to celebrate Easter, including Best Buy, Costco and Target.

Many Christians Celebrate the day uniquely, so employers provide it so customers, employees and management can attend worship services or gather with their families.

Many retailers who will be closed On Sunday the following:

Belk, Best Buy, Burlington, Costco, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Hobby Lobby (closed every Sunday), Kirkland’s, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Marshalls, Michaels, Party City, Sam’s Club, Target.

The following stores will remain open on Easter Sunday:

Barnes & Noble, BJ’s Wholesale Club, CVS, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Home Depot, Ikea, Kroger, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart.

Families looking to dine out will also have plenty of options with major restaurant chains such as Burger King, KFC, McDonald’s, Subway and Taco Bell; While both Chick-Fil-A (closed every Sunday) and Panera Bread will be closed.