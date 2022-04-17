April 17, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Easter: Here's what's open and closed this weekend

Iris Pearce April 17, 2022

Here are your top FOX Business Flash headlines for April 15th.

Retailers across the country close on Sunday, April 17 to celebrate Easter, including Best Buy, Costco and Target.

Many Christians Celebrate the day uniquely, so employers provide it so customers, employees and management can attend worship services or gather with their families.

Easter decoration with easter bunny and eggs in wicker basket. Spring Easter composition. (istock)

Many retailers who will be closed On Sunday the following:

Belk, Best Buy, Burlington, Costco, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Hobby Lobby (closed every Sunday), Kirkland’s, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Marshalls, Michaels, Party City, Sam’s Club, Target.

The following stores will remain open on Easter Sunday:

Barnes & Noble, BJ’s Wholesale Club, CVS, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Home Depot, Ikea, Kroger, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart.

Walmart

A customer walks past the pharmacy during the grand opening of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. New in Torrance, California, US, on Wednesday, September 12, 2012. Walmart store, which was the first Los Angeles County location to open since 2006, (Photo: Patrick Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Families looking to dine out will also have plenty of options with major restaurant chains such as Burger King, KFC, McDonald’s, Subway and Taco Bell; While both Chick-Fil-A (closed every Sunday) and Panera Bread will be closed.

