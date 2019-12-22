Railway Jobs

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020

Post Name – Trade Apprentice

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 07/December/2019

• Last Date – 06/January/20200

• Exam Dates – Available Soon

 

 

 

 

 

 • General/ Gen/OBC – Rs. 100/-

SC/ST/PH/Women – Exempted

Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/E-Challan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
(Training Venue)

Coimbatore,Trichy & other cities of TN
 

 

 

 (As on 28/December/2019)

Minimum – 15 Years

Maximum – 22/24 Years

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)-

SC/ST – 05 Years

OBC – 03 Years
Number of posts – 1216 posts

 

 

Vacancy Details for East Coast Railway Apprentice Recruitment Online Form 2020
Post Name – Trade Apprentice

Category &Workshop  Wise Post Details-:

(1) East Coast Railway Headquarters – 10 Posts

(Gen-03 Posts, OBC-03 Posts, EWS-01 Posts, SC-01 Posts, ST-02 Posts)

(2) Carriage Repair Workshop Mancheswar – 250 Posts

(Gen-62 Posts, OBC-68 Posts, EWS-25 Posts, SC-33 Posts, ST-62 Posts)

(3) Khurda Road Division – 317 Posts

(Gen-79 Posts, OBC-84 Posts, EWS-31 Posts, SC-45 Posts, ST-78 Posts)

(4) Waltair Division – 553 Posts

(Gen-237 Posts, OBC-147 Posts, EWS-54 Posts, SC-78 Posts, ST-37 Posts)

(5) Sambalpur Division –

(Gen-24 Posts, OBC-21 Posts, EWS-08 Posts, SC-13 Posts, ST-20 Posts)

Note – Candidates are suggested to read the official notification for trade wise posts distribution before applying.

Pay Scale – As per Apprentices Act-1961 Rules

Period of Apprentice Trainning – 01 Year

Educational Qualification – Candidates who have completed their Class 10th level of Examination & along with having ITI Certification in relevant trade will be eligible for this recruitment.

How to Apply for East Coast Railway Trade Apprentice Recruitment Online Form 2020 : Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the SECR Bilaspur 06/January/2020.

Requisites of Online Application Form-:

Scanned Photograph

Scanned Signature

Mode of Selection for East Coast Railway Recruitment Online Form 2020 : Selection will be based on Merit List

 

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply Online

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here
