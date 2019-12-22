East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020
Post Name – Trade Apprentice
IMPORTANT DATES
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 07/December/2019
• Last Date – 06/January/20200
• Exam Dates – Available Soon
|• General/ Gen/OBC – Rs. 100/-
• SC/ST/PH/Women – Exempted
Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/E-Challan
JOB LOCATION
AGE LIMIT
|(Training Venue)
Coimbatore,Trichy & other cities of TN
|(As on 28/December/2019)
Minimum – 15 Years
Maximum – 22/24 Years
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)-
SC/ST – 05 Years
OBC – 03 Years
|Number of posts – 1216 posts
Vacancy Details for East Coast Railway Apprentice Recruitment Online Form 2020
|Post Name – Trade Apprentice
Category &Workshop Wise Post Details-:
(1) East Coast Railway Headquarters – 10 Posts
(Gen-03 Posts, OBC-03 Posts, EWS-01 Posts, SC-01 Posts, ST-02 Posts)
(2) Carriage Repair Workshop Mancheswar – 250 Posts
(Gen-62 Posts, OBC-68 Posts, EWS-25 Posts, SC-33 Posts, ST-62 Posts)
(3) Khurda Road Division – 317 Posts
(Gen-79 Posts, OBC-84 Posts, EWS-31 Posts, SC-45 Posts, ST-78 Posts)
(4) Waltair Division – 553 Posts
(Gen-237 Posts, OBC-147 Posts, EWS-54 Posts, SC-78 Posts, ST-37 Posts)
(5) Sambalpur Division –
(Gen-24 Posts, OBC-21 Posts, EWS-08 Posts, SC-13 Posts, ST-20 Posts)
Note – Candidates are suggested to read the official notification for trade wise posts distribution before applying.
Pay Scale – As per Apprentices Act-1961 Rules
Period of Apprentice Trainning – 01 Year
Educational Qualification – Candidates who have completed their Class 10th level of Examination & along with having ITI Certification in relevant trade will be eligible for this recruitment.
How to Apply for East Coast Railway Trade Apprentice Recruitment Online Form 2020 : Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the SECR Bilaspur 06/January/2020.
Requisites of Online Application Form-:
Scanned Photograph
Scanned Signature
Mode of Selection for East Coast Railway Recruitment Online Form 2020 : Selection will be based on Merit List
|Important Links
Apply Online
Click Here
Official website
Click Here
Download Official Notification
Click Here