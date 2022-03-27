Earth Hour: Why people around the world are turning off their lights tonight

What is earth hour?
Earth Hour is an annual tradition started by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in 2007 in Sydney, Australia, to raise awareness about climate change. Participants in More than 190 countries They will turn off their lights for an hour on Saturday.
World landmarks – including the Sydney Opera House, India Gate, Beijing Phoenix Center in China, Brandenburg Gate in Germany, Colosseum in Italy, Empire State Building in the US, Christ the Redeemer in Brazil – They will turn out their lights To show support for the campaign.
What is the purpose of Earth Hour?
The WWF describes the event as a symbol of “unity” and “hope” for a sustainable future.
“Earth Hour aims to raise awareness and spark global conversations about protecting nature, tackling the climate crisis, and working together to shape a brighter future for all of us,” says WWF in earth hour website.
The Earth Hour campaign has led to other actions related to mitigating climate change. For example, the Uganda chapter of the World Wildlife Fund created the first chapter Earth Hour Forest 2013. also, Argentina used its 2013 Earth Hour campaign to help pass a Senate bill for a 3.4 million hectares (8.4 million acres) marine protected area in the country.According to the World Wide Fund for Nature.
How can I participate?
You can mark Earth Hour by turning off the lights from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. in your local time zone.
Suggests the official website for Earth Hour Seven ways fans can spend the lights outincluding reconnecting with nature and attending local Earth Hour events in their communities.
WWF also recommends supporters “take action after the hour, whether it’s supporting a local WWF project, participating in Earth Hour campaigns in their country, or starting the movement in their community.”
