Earth Hour: Why people around the world are turning off their lights tonight

The WWF describes the event as a symbol of “unity” and “hope” for a sustainable future.

“Earth Hour aims to raise awareness and spark global conversations about protecting nature, tackling the climate crisis, and working together to shape a brighter future for all of us,” says WWF in earth hour website

How can I participate?

You can mark Earth Hour by turning off the lights from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. in your local time zone.

Suggests the official website for Earth Hour Seven ways fans can spend the lights out including reconnecting with nature and attending local Earth Hour events in their communities.

WWF also recommends supporters “take action after the hour, whether it’s supporting a local WWF project, participating in Earth Hour campaigns in their country, or starting the movement in their community.”