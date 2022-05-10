EA is once again developing a Lord of the Rings video game

picture : EA

I know the license is not it gravity subject, but when it comes to certain characteristics – such as star Wars And major sports – they play a very important role in deciding which games we are going to play and who makes them. It’s my way of explaining why I’m writing about sudden announcement that EA does its first job Lord of the rings The game since 2006.

For all the marginalized people talking about EA in 2022, mostly for good reason, The publisher has come a long way in the 21st century releasing a number of excellent features Lord of the rings gameslike the brave movie links, cult Battle for Middle-earth A series of strategy games and third eraa Final Fantasy clone is a file Much Better than most people ever.

So there’s a strange sense of nostalgia associated with today’s announcement, with the rights to the series Now under new managementEA makes a file Lord of the rings Game. This is the good news. The bad news is that it is a free to play mobile game. The good news – pardon me, but this is a choppy ad – is that it’s based on One of the best free game genres out there.

call The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earthHere is the official description of the game:

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth It will feature immersive storytelling, turn-based combat, deep collecting systems, and an extensive roster of characters from across the vast world. the Lord of the Rings And the hobbit. Players battle through iconic stories from the world of Tolkien and fight against the great evils of Middle-earth.

on the principle, it will be Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes—It’s even developed by the same team, Capital Games— Just swap Jedi for Rohirrim and Hobbits . Which, you know, isn’t as cool an ad as EA’s “Hey, we’re doing this Battle for Middle-earth III‘, but to whom is it in GoH’s Occasional daily battles, this can be neat.

and maybe Battle for Middle-earth III can come after that.