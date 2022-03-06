Duke’s resounding farewell to Coach K, even in the event of defeat

DURHAM, NC – Before we get to the score, you should – no, you should – know what it was like at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night. This is the only way to appreciate what happened.

The occasion was the last game in which Mike Krzyowski, winner of the most Division I men’s basketball games in history, patrolled on Cameron’s sidelines as Duke Maestro. Saturday was the appointed time for believers to yell or squawk all they could through the noise.

What came out was the expulsion of feelings in surround sound, emotions that had built up over 42 seasons that resulted in some of the best college basketball ever. For the last Saturday night Krzyzewski fueled in Cameron, he tore the band apart again: sadness, delight, shock and ecstasy, all measurable in decibels.

Cameron, you see, is a stifling cathedral of stone, copper, wood, percussion and threatening instruments—especially when the University of North Carolina comes to play—with a listed capacity of 9,314, and on Saturdays it’s probably as many prayers as prayers. The fire chief was not a fan of Tar Heel.