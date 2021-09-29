Dual mutant Indian strain in Argentina: why it is dangerous and how it complicates the vaccination program

With 4,187 deaths and more than 400,000 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, India is experiencing the worst health crisis ever: overcrowded hospitals, lack of oxygen and the most important postcards of cremation and private homes on the streets. The heart-breaking effects of the epidemic in the Asian country.

According to the Indian Ministry of Health, only 2.75% of its population is vaccinated with two doses. In this way, despite being the second most populous country in the world (1,300 million) one of the largest producers of the vaccine, its strategy is flawed and it did not come in time to avoid another tragedy.

However, this health outbreak is partly due to a new strain discovered in the region in October last year, but it began to spread worldwide in April 2021 and has already been detected in more than 30 countries, including Argentina.

What do you know about the new strain that has emerged in India, and why is it called the “double mutant”?

The new variant of the virus that originated in the West Bengal state of India is called B.1.617 in the field of science. This new strain has about 15 mutations and is called the “double mutant” because two of these, E484Q and L452R, are found in the spukula of the virus, i.e., the organ that infects the individual and infects it.

Although E484Q and L452R mutations have already been detected, they have not yet been found together. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this variant is worrying because it appears to spread faster than other strains, although it still needs to be explored in depth.

In this way, the organization classifies the Indian strain as a “global concern”, although it is still under investigation whether it is the only cause of the collapse of the health care system in the Asian country or whether it is due to an act of social relaxation, careless public events and slow vaccination adding to the devastation of this new variable.

B.1.617 strain is of concern in the scientific world because it has very dangerous properties: ease of transmission, high resistance to serious diseases or specific vaccines.

In this framework, a new mutation has already been detected in the country, as announced by ANLIS-Malbrn and the Ministry of Health on Monday. Their arrival was made possible by two minors entering the country via the Essex Airport from Paris.

A third passenger of legal age returning from Spain was confirmed to be a carrier of strain B.1,351, i.e. from South Africa.

“Since we started genetic sequencing tracking in travelers, we have detected so-called priority variants in almost 50% of positive cases, but this is the first time we have detected isolated variants in India and South Africa,” said Anala Riarde, director of the National Ministry of Health’s Epidemiology and Strategic Information.

The three carriers, who entered the country separately on April 24, are now at home after being isolated according to protocol at hotels in Buenos Aires (CABA) and passing away with mild symptoms.

As this new mutation spreads across the country, Argentina is currently the second wave to go May be exacerbated by infections and high likelihood of hospitalization, Complicates the availability of intensive care beds.