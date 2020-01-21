DSSSB Assistant & Various Post Recruitment 2020

Post Name – Assistant, Store Keeper & Various Other Posts Posts Wise Vacancy Details-: Assistant Grade – I – 103 Posts Store Keeper – 01 Posts Driver – 38 Posts Ahlmad – 06 Posts Electrical Overseer – 08 Posts Inspecting Officer – 11 Posts Workshop Instructor – 02 Posts Caretaker – 01 Posts Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry) – 17 Posts Laboratory Assistant (Lie Detection) – 02 Posts Laboratory Assistant (HRD / Quality Control) – 01 Posts Laboratory Assistant (Physics) – 02 Posts Laboratory Assistant (Documents) – 06 Posts Laboratory Assistant (Photo) – 01 Posts Scientific Assistant (Ballistics) – 03 Posts Scientific Assistant (Lie Detection) – 02 Posts Scientific Assistant (Documents) – 04 Posts Scientific Assistant (Physics) – 02 Posts Scientific Assistant (Chemistry) – 06 Posts Senior Scientific Assistant (Photo) – 02 Posts Senior Scientific Assistant (Documents) – 04 Posts Senior Scientific Assistant (Biology) – 04 Posts Senior Scientific Assistant (Ballistics) – 03 Posts Senior Scientific Assistant (Physics) – 02 Posts Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemistry) – 10 Posts Senior Scientific Assistant (Lie Detection) – 01 Posts Laboratory Technician – 14 Posts Pay Scale – As per rules Educational Qualification – Assistant Grade – I – Candidates who have passed Sr. Secondary from recognized Board or its equivalent and should pass the typewriting in English with minimum speed of 35 wpm or in Hindi with a minimum speed of 30 wpm on Computer will be eligible for this post. Store Keeper – Candidates who have Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University OR Diploma in any field from a recognized Institute / Board / University with Two years relevant experience in Store Management/ Inventory / Material Management in a Government/ Public Sector Undertaking / Autonomous Bodies will be eligible for this post. Driver – Candidates who have Middle School passed in Hindi/English from a recognized Board or equivalent & must have valid license for driving heavy vehicles with knowledge of motor mechanics will be eligible for this post. Ahlmad – Candidates who have Hr. Secondary/ Secondary certificate from a recognized Board/University or equivalent with Speed of 30 wpm in English or 25 wpm in Hindi typewriting will be eligible for this post. Electrical Overseer – Candidates who have Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or College or its equivalent will be eligible for this post. Inspecting Officer – Candidates who have : (i) Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institution. (ii) Degree in Labour Law/ Personnel Management/ Social Work from any recognized University or Institution. OR Diploma in Labour Law/ Personnel Management/ Social Work from any recognized University/ Institution with two years experience in any responsible capacity in any Central/ State Govt. office will be eligible for this post. Workshop Instructor – Candidates who have 03 years Diploma from a recognized Institute/Board/University in relevant or an allied subject / field or equivalent. OR

Class 10th Pass with Industrial Training Institute/National Trade Certificate/National Apprenticeship Certificate or Equivalent from a recognized Institute/Board/University in the relevant or an allied subject/field with 03 years experience in Government /Public Sector Undertaking will be eligible for this post. Caretaker – Candidates who have Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University OR Diploma from a recognized Institute/Board/University with Two years relevant experience from a Government/Public Sector Undertaking/Autonomous Bodies will be eligible for this post. Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry) – Candidates who have B.Sc. with Chemistry from a recognized University will be eligible for this post. Laboratory Assistant (Lie Detection) – Candidates who have Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology or Criminology from a recognized University will be eligible for this post. Laboratory Assistant (HRD / Quality Control) – Candidates who have B.Sc. with Physics/ Chemistry/ Botany/ Zoology from a recognized University or its equivalent will be eligible for this post. Laboratory Assistant (Physics) – Candidates who have Bachelor Degree in Physics from a recognized University will be eligible for this post. Laboratory Assistant (Documents) – Candidates who have B.Sc. with Physics or Chemistry or Computer Science as one of the subject from a recognized University will be eligible for this post. Laboratory Assistant (Photo) – Candidates who have Graduate Degree preferably in Science from a recognized University / Institute or equivalent will be eligible for this post. Scientific Assistant (Ballistics) – Candidates who have Master’s Degree in Physics/ Mathematics/ Forensic Science with Physics / Mathematics as one of the subject at B.Sc. level from a recognized University or equivalent will be eligible for this post. Scientific Assistant (Lie Detection) – Candidates who have Master’s Degree in Psychology/ Criminology from a recognized University or equivalent will be eligible for this post. Scientific Assistant (Documents) – Candidates who have Master’s Degree in Physics or Chemistry or Forensic Science or Computer Science with Physics or Chemistry or Computer Science as one of the subject at B.Sc. level from a recognized University or equivalent will be eligible for this post. Scientific Assistant (Physics) – Candidates who have Master’s Degree in Physics/ Forensic Science with Physics as one of the subject at B.Sc. level from a recognized University or equivalent. will be eligible for this post. Scientific Assistant (Chemistry) – Candidates who have Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Toxicology or Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subject at B.Sc. level from a recognized University or equivalent will be eligible for this post. Senior Scientific Assistant (Photo) – Candidates who have Graduate Degree preferably in Science with Diploma in photography from a recognized university/ Institution or equivalent will be eligible for this post. Senior Scientific Assistant (Documents) – Candidates who have Master’s Degree in Physics or Chemistry or Forensic Science or Computer Science with Physics or Chemistry or Forensic Science or Computer Science as one of the subject at B.Sc. level from a recognized university or equivalent OR B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Engineering or MCA/ M.Sc. in Computer Science from a recognized university or equivalent will be eligible for this post. Senior Scientific Assistant (Biology) – Candidates who have Master’s Degree in Zoology or Botany or Anthropology or Human Biology or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Genetics or Biotechnology or Molecular Biology or Forensic Science with Zoology or Botany or Forensic Science as one of the subject at B.Sc. level from a recognized university will be eligible for this post. Senior Scientific Assistant (Ballistics) – Candidates who have Master’s Degree in Physics or Mathematics or Forensic Science with Physics or Mathematics or Forensic Science as one of the subject at B.Sc. level from a recognized university or equivalent. will be eligible for this post. Senior Scientific Assistant (Physics) – Candidates who have Master’s Degree in Physics or Forensic Science with Physics or Forensic Science as one of the subject at B.Sc. level from a recognized University or equivalent will be eligible for this post. Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemistry) – Candidates who have Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Toxicology or Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subject at B.Sc. level from a recognized university or equivalent will be eligible for this post. Senior Scientific Assistant (Lie Detection) – Candidates who have Master’s Degree in Psychology or Criminology from a recognized university or equivalent will be eligible for this post. Laboratory Technician – Candidates who have Degree in Science with Chemistry from a recognized University or equivalent will be eligible for this post. How to Apply for Delhi DSSSB Assistant & Various Post Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through officials it of the DSSSB before 20/February/2020. Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-: Photograph Signature Mode of Selection for Delhi DSSSB Assistant & Various Post Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on -: One Tier Examination PET/Skill Test