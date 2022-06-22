Driver lawsuits violate Uber and Lyft antitrust laws

Drivers said not being able to see a passenger’s destination before accepting a ride was particularly stressful. It sometimes leads to unexpected late-night flights to distant airports or far-flung destinations that aren’t cost-effective.

“Millions of people choose to earn on platforms like Uber because of the unique independence and flexibility they provide,” Uber spokesperson Noah Edwardsen said in a statement. “This complaint misunderstands both the facts and applicable law, and we intend to defend ourselves accordingly.”

“California voters overwhelmingly supported a ballot measure that delivers what drivers want and can’t get with traditional jobs: flexibility and independence,” Lyft spokeswoman Jodi Seth said in a statement. “The Lyft platform provides valuable opportunities for drivers in California and across the country to earn wages when and how they want to,” she added.

In the lawsuit, the drivers are seeking to prevent Uber and Lyft from “setting rates for shared transportation services” and “withholding fare and destination data from drivers when presented with rides” and asking them to give drivers “transparency per mile,” per minute or per trip “instead of using” algorithms hidden” to determine compensation.

The drivers are suing on antitrust grounds, arguing that if they are classified as independent contractors, Uber and Lyft are interfering in the open market by restricting how they operate and how much they cost passengers.

“Uber and Lyft are either employers who are accountable to their employees under labor standards laws, or they are bound by laws that prohibit powerful companies from using their market power to set prices and engaging in other behavior that restricts fair competition,” the lawsuit says.