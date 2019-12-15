DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2019
(Defence Research and Development Organization)
Post Name – Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)
|
IMPORTANT DATES
• Starting Date – 23-December-2019
• Last Date – 23-January-2020
• Last Date of Fee Payment – 23-January-2020
• Admit Card – Available Soon
• Exam Date – Available Soon
|
APPLICATION FEE
• General /OBC – Rs.100/-
• SC/ST/ PH – No Fee
• All Category Female – No Fee
The application fee can be submitted through online mode by using credit card or debit card or net banking or through Challan
|
JOB LOCATION
All Over India
|
AGE LIMIT
(As on 23/January/2020)
Minimum – 18 Years
Maximum – 25 Years
Age relaxation (upper Age Limit) – As per Rull
|Number of posts – 1817 posts
|
Vacancy Details for DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment Online Form 2019
|Post Name – Multi Tasking Staff ( MTS)
Category Wise Details-:
General – 849 Posts
OBS – 188 Posts
EWS – 503 Posts
SC – 163 Posts
ST – 114 Posts
Pay Scale– Rs. 18,000/- to 56,900 Per Month
Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed the SSC level of Examination/Class 10th equivalent from a recognized Board or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) pass will be eligible for this post.
How to Apply for DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment Online Form 2019 – Candidates can apply through the link provided below or they can also apply through the official site of the DRDO before 23/January/2020.
Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:
Class Xth Certificate/Marksheet
Other Educational Certificate
Identity Proof
Photograph
Signature
NOC (For In-Service Applicants)
Mode of Selection– Selection will be based on -: CBT Exam
|Important Links
|
Apply Online
|
Registration | Login (Link Pending Activation on 23 Dec 2019)
|
Download Official Notification
|
Click Here
|
Official website
|
Click Here