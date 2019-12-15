DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2019

Post Name – Multi Tasking Staff ( MTS)

Category Wise Details-:

General – 849 Posts

OBS – 188 Posts

EWS – 503 Posts

SC – 163 Posts

ST – 114 Posts

Pay Scale– Rs. 18,000/- to 56,900 Per Month

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed the SSC level of Examination/Class 10th equivalent from a recognized Board or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) pass will be eligible for this post.

How to Apply for DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment Online Form 2019 – Candidates can apply through the link provided below or they can also apply through the official site of the DRDO before 23/January/2020.

Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:

Class Xth Certificate/Marksheet

Other Educational Certificate

Identity Proof

Photograph

Signature

NOC (For In-Service Applicants)

Mode of Selection– Selection will be based on -: CBT Exam