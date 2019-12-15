Government Jobs

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2019

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2019

(Defence Research and Development Organization)

Post Name – Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)

 

IMPORTANT DATES

• Starting Date – 23-December-2019

• Last Date – 23-January-2020

• Last Date of Fee Payment – 23-January-2020

• Admit Card – Available Soon

• Exam Date – Available Soon

APPLICATION FEE

• General /OBC – Rs.100/-

• SC/ST/ PH – No Fee

• All Category Female – No Fee

The application fee can be submitted through online mode by using credit card or debit card or net banking or through Challan

 

 

JOB LOCATION

All Over India

 

 

 

AGE LIMIT

(As on 23/January/2020)

Minimum – 18 Years

Maximum – 25 Years

Age relaxation (upper Age Limit) – As per Rull 
Number of posts – 1817 posts

 

 

Vacancy Details for DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment Online Form 2019
Post Name – Multi Tasking Staff ( MTS)

Category Wise Details-:

General – 849 Posts

OBS – 188 Posts

EWS – 503 Posts

SC – 163 Posts

ST – 114 Posts

Pay Scale– Rs. 18,000/- to 56,900 Per Month

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed the SSC level of Examination/Class 10th equivalent from a recognized Board or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) pass will be eligible for this post.

How to Apply for DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment Online Form 2019 – Candidates can apply through the link provided below or they can also apply through the official site of the DRDO before 23/January/2020.

Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:

Class Xth Certificate/Marksheet

Other Educational Certificate

Identity Proof

Photograph

Signature

NOC (For In-Service Applicants)

Mode of Selection– Selection will be based on -: CBT Exam

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply Online

Registration | Login (Link Pending Activation on 23 Dec 2019)

Download Official Notification

Click Here

Official website

Click Here
